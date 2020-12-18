WATCH NOW: JetBlue adds nonstop service from Richmond to Los Angeles - first time to a West Coast destination

Richmond resident Lauren Rapp, who was on Friday's flight, said the nonstop service provides a big convenience to travelers.

"Layovers are always really terrible, said Rapp, who was planning to visit her parents and brother in California. "This should be so much better."

Kim Coyle drove from Norfolk to catch the LA flight so she could visit her daughter.

"It is going to be a life changer for me and my daughter," Coyle said. "We can actually visit on a regular basis because you get on in Richmond and get off in L.A. I am so excited and I will be traveling this flight a lot."

The nonstop flight to Los Angeles won’t be daily during the last two weeks of December. For instance, JetBlue isn’t offering nonstop service on Dec. 20, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 29, 31, according to the airline’s website.

The airline also is not offering a daily nonstop service to Los Angeles in early January as it had initially said it would. The airline's website shows nonstop service is available early next month on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

When JetBlue announced in September its daily nonstop flight to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, both flights were scheduled to start on Friday.