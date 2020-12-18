WATCH NOW: JetBlue adds nonstop service from Richmond to Los Angeles - first time to a West Coast destination

Jena Sturm was ecstatic Friday morning to be on a nonstop flight from Richmond International to her hometown of Los Angeles.
It is the first time since starting college in Virginia seven years ago that the California resident can fly home without having to take a flight to another airport to reach her final destination. That often resulted in long delays or missed connections in the past.
JetBlue Airways began offering what the airline says eventually will become a daily, nonstop flight to Los Angeles International Airport from Richmond International Airport on Friday. The six-hour flight departed Friday at 8:50 a.m. and arrived at 11:50 a.m.
"Being able to go straight home and not have to worry about missing a connecting flight is really exciting," said Sturm, who graduated from Virginia Tech as an undergraduate and is now attending graduate school at UVA. "Being able to take a direct flight will be really relaxing. I hope it stays."
The flight is the first time that an airline has offered nonstop service to a West Coast destination from the Richmond airport. The airport has tried for at least two decades to get an airline to offer transatlantic service.
Landing nonstop service to Los Angeles - and a nonstop flight to Las Vegas starting Sunday - is historic for the airport and the Richmond region, said Perry J. Miller, president and chief executive officer of Richmond International Airport.
Before Friday, Los Angeles was the Richmond airport’s largest destination without nonstop service, with about 82,000 passengers traveling between the two cities in 2019. Las Vegas is next, with about 76,000 passengers.
The most westerly flight that had been offered from Richmond was to Denver. United Airlines started that nonstop service in April 2016.
"I think it is the collision of information being provide to the right people and at the right airline .... that this community is presented with this opportunity," Miller said about JetBlue offering service to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
But Miller issued a warning to area businesses and leisure travelers: "You have to use it or lose it."
Brian Anderson, the president and CEO of ChamberRVA, said the regional business organization endorses having the airport try to land more nonstop flights.
"It is important to have more direct flights in general so we can reach the rest of the world," Anderson said. "This recognition of two more flights that are direct out of Richmond to L.A. and Las Vegas gives us a chance to reach more people from tourism and economic development."
Having nonstop flights to destinations like Los Angeles shows the Richmond region is viable place for businesses and leisure travelers. And those travelers "eventually turn into residents and that gives us all of that cool factor."
Richmond resident Lauren Rapp, who was on Friday's flight, said the nonstop service provides a big convenience to travelers.
"Layovers are always really terrible, said Rapp, who was planning to visit her parents and brother in California. "This should be so much better."
Kim Coyle drove from Norfolk to catch the LA flight so she could visit her daughter.
"It is going to be a life changer for me and my daughter," Coyle said. "We can actually visit on a regular basis because you get on in Richmond and get off in L.A. I am so excited and I will be traveling this flight a lot."
The nonstop flight to Los Angeles won’t be daily during the last two weeks of December. For instance, JetBlue isn’t offering nonstop service on Dec. 20, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 29, 31, according to the airline’s website.
The airline also is not offering a daily nonstop service to Los Angeles in early January as it had initially said it would. The airline's website shows nonstop service is available early next month on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
When JetBlue announced in September its daily nonstop flight to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, both flights were scheduled to start on Friday.
But the Las Vegas flight has been pushed back two days to Sunday Dec. 20. The nonstop flight initially will operate on Sundays and Thursdays for the last two weeks of December and on Sunday Jan. 3, airline’s website shows.
In January, the nonstop service to Las Vegas operates only on Mondays and Thursdays, according to the airline's website.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused dramatic declines in passenger travel this year. At Richmond International Airport, passenger traffic is down 60.5% through October of this year compared with the same period in 2019.
Most of the passengers flying to Los Angeles or Las Vegas are doing so to see relatives and friends, Miller said.
"We are hopeful that with the vaccine being delivered that people will begin to start feeling better about travel," he said.
