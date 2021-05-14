WATCH NOW: Job outlook for new college graduates has improved, but perseverance is required

"It is something where you have to start early and it is a long process," Conteh said of the path new grads like her have taken to getting their preferred job.

A New Jersey native, Conteh said she started by applying for an internship more than a year ago. "I did not get the position at first, but then a position opened up and they called me and asked me if I was still interested."

The internship last year helped her get the experience and connections that ultimately led to a full-time job offer, which she will start remotely in July.

"I'm definitely grateful," she said. "It s not something that is happening for everyone in the world now."

Sadie Pruett, a senior at Washington and Lee University who is from Wytheville, has found herself in the job hunt this spring after her initial plans to apply for and attend law school starting this fall got stymied by a series of technological glitches.

Twice last year - once in June and once in October - Pruett tried to take the key standardized test for law school admissions, the LSAT. Because of the pandemic, she had to take it online rather than in person. Both times, the test crashed for her midway through, and her results could not be saved.