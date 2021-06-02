WATCH NOW: Kings Dominion cutting hours and not opening on certain weekdays in June, citing labor shortages

Challenges hiring enough workers this summer are having an impact on Virginia's theme parks.

Kings Dominion is closed on select weekdays in June and the park's hours, when it's open, are shorter than in previous years.

The theme park in northern Hanover County isn't open this week until Saturday and Sunday. It is closed next Monday through Thursday and the following Monday through Thursday, according to its website. (In 2019, Kings Dominion wasn't open on weekdays during the first week of June.)

Kings Dominion is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the days this month that it is open, opening later in the morning and closing earlier in the evenings than in previous years. Its Soak City water park is slated to open June 19.

"As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge," said Scott Clemons, the park's director of marketing and sales.

"In response, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits," he said. "Our goal is to strike the appropriate balance between our operating calendar and the availability of seasonal labor and the anticipated demand from our guests."