WATCH NOW: Kroger union employees protest company's plan to change healthcare benefits; the chain says the revisions are necessary

“We are just trying to make some noise out here about things we need,” Martin said.

“We’re almost destined to get sick,” Martin said, referring to how grocery and food service workers have been at a higher risk to being exposed to COVID-19. “We are the only people out there servicing the whole world.”

The union says the proposed changes by Kroger ultimately will result in workers having little say in their health care coverage and having to pay more in health care costs.

“Kroger wants to force everyone onto a company health care plan which would be a disaster for our members,” said Mark Federici, president of UFCW Local 400, in a statement. “Union members would lose any say in our health care coverage, including the costs and benefits. Kroger could eliminate benefits or raise costs at any time without our input. This is no way to treat heroes who kept coming to work during a pandemic to keep these stores operating.”

Federici added that sales increased at every single Kroger under the contract. “This is no time for the company to propose cuts to health care benefits. These workers deserve to be rewarded for their service, not punished because of corporate greed.”