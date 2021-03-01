WATCH NOW: Lighthouse Labs selects 10 startup businesses for its largest and most diverse cohort program

Ten startups companies - including four from the Richmond area - have been selected to attend the spring cohort of the Lighthouse Labs business accelerator program.
The group of startup businesses is the largest and most diverse ever selected by the nonprofit.
The Richmond-based business accelerator program provides free mentoring, business advice and equity-free funding for new business startups. It was founded nine years ago and since has advised 62 other startup companies through a series of three-month mentoring programs.
"One component that that makes it [this cohort] unique is just the sheer volume of companies that we will be working with," said Erin Powell, executive director of Lighthouse Labs. "Typically, accelerators will work with six to eight companies at a time, so this was a little bit of a stretch for us and our community, so we are excited to take on the challenge."
The spring cohort, which will meet virtually March 15 to June 4, is being held in conjunction with a rebranding for Lighthouse Labs that includes a new logo and a website redesign.
Powell said the rebranding was done over roughly the last six months to help clarify the work that Lighthouse Labs does as a nonprofit, including adding a new vision.
"Our vision is to be the most founder-friendly accelerator on the East Coast," Powell said. "We really want to put founders first. We want to make sure we are supporting them on their journey."
Of the 10 startup companies selected, three are starting businesses in healthcare. The rest are working in retail, big data, project management, educational technology, and other industries.
All of the startup companies said they have at least one founder who has a racial, ethnic, or gender identity that is traditionally underrepresented in the business startup world, including five teams that are led by Black founders and five teams that are led by female founders.
More than 200 companies applied for the spring cohort, a 50% increase from the next highest application cycle, Lighthouse Labs said.
All 10 startups will get $20,000 in equity-free grant funding. That adds $200,000 to the $1 million that Lighthouse Labs already has invested in other early-stage startups over the past nine years.
The companies selected for the program are:
• Bold Xchange: An online shop that offers a curated collection of dozens of products from Black-owned businesses, from skin and haircare products to coffee and candles, based in St. Louis, Mo.
• EDai: A Richmond-baaed startup company founded by Sean Brazier, which applies advanced analytics to the field of economic development to help companies and business location consultants make better and faster decisions about where to locate businesses.
• Frameworq: A software platform that transforms full-scale project management for high volumes of small projects, based in Birmingham, Ala.
• Grantable: A Richmond-based startup founded by Philip Deng that hosts an organization’s grant proposals in a searchable library that allows grant writers to access information and compose new proposals faster.
• HUED: A healthcare engagement solution tailored to address the needs of Black and Latino communities, led by founder Kimberly Wilson and based in Washington, D.C.
• Interstride: a startup based in Austin, Texas, that wants to redefine the international education experience through partnership with higher education institutions, employers, immigration experts, and service providers to international students.
• Koda Health: A startup based in Houston that uses artificial intelligence to guide difficult conversations in healthcare, starting with proactive medical care planning using a personalized, digital platform.
• Lokii: A Richmond-based startup led by cofounders Polly Cannella and Ryan Krienitz that offers an online shopping application and same-day delivery for local, small businesses in a customer's city.
• Lumify Care: A Philadelphia-based startup that supports frontline healthcare workers by providing them with tools such as wearable lighting equipment needed to help with patient care.
• Team Excel: A Richmond-based startup founded by Johnathan Mayo that gamifies student success metrics to turn learning and personal development into a fun and healthy competition.
