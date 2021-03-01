WATCH NOW: Lighthouse Labs selects 10 startup businesses for its largest and most diverse cohort program

Ten startups companies - including four from the Richmond area - have been selected to attend the spring cohort of the Lighthouse Labs business accelerator program.

The group of startup businesses is the largest and most diverse ever selected by the nonprofit.

The Richmond-based business accelerator program provides free mentoring, business advice and equity-free funding for new business startups. It was founded nine years ago and since has advised 62 other startup companies through a series of three-month mentoring programs.

"One component that that makes it [this cohort] unique is just the sheer volume of companies that we will be working with," said Erin Powell, executive director of Lighthouse Labs. "Typically, accelerators will work with six to eight companies at a time, so this was a little bit of a stretch for us and our community, so we are excited to take on the challenge."

The spring cohort, which will meet virtually March 15 to June 4, is being held in conjunction with a rebranding for Lighthouse Labs that includes a new logo and a website redesign.

Powell said the rebranding was done over roughly the last six months to help clarify the work that Lighthouse Labs does as a nonprofit, including adding a new vision.