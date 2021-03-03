WATCH NOW: Little Sisters of the Poor to transfer operations of St. Joseph's Home in Henrico to Charlotte-based company

A fast-growing Charlotte, N.C.-based senior living company is taking over the management of St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in Henrico County.
The Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic congregation of religious women whose mission is to serve the elderly in nursing homes around the world, has operated St. Joseph's Home in the Richmond area for more than 147 years.
The congregation announced Tuesday that is has entered into an operations transfer agreement of the 96-bed facility at 1503 Michaels Road, near Three Chopt Road and Forest Avenue, to Accordius Health, a for-profit company which operates senior living facilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
"While we know transitions are difficult for all of us, we pray this transition will go well and the residents and staff will not experience too much disruption," Mother Jeanne Mary, the local superior for St. Joseph’s Home, said in a video statement.
The Little Sisters of the Poor initially announced in October 2019 that they would be withdrawing from the Richmond region and leaving St. Joseph’s Home, which has nursing, assistant living and independent living apartments for seniors.
The pandemic caused the sale process to take longer than expected, Father Mark Creegan, counsel for Little Sisters of the Poor, said in a video statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cregan said the transition would take several months.
“We will begin the process of transferring the licenses, obtaining regulatory approvals and preparing to transition operations,” Creegan said in the video statement. “When these processes are complete, the operations of the home will be transferred to Accordius.”
The terms of the deal mean no cost changes will occur for the current residents of St. Joseph's Home, he said.
While the facility has 96 beds, he said the number of residents is down because no new residents have been admitted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Accordius is a new company, but their team we met with...are very mission driven, and also very experienced operators," Cregan said in an interview. "They are all part of a new company, but they all have 20 to 25 years of experience."
This would be the first senior facility in the Richmond area operated by Accordius.
The company has 18 locations in Virginia.
“We at Accordius are committed to continuing the Little Sister’s tradition of caring and recognizing the dignity of every resident whom we will have the privilege to serve,” Kim Morrow, chief operating officer for Accordius, said in the video statement.
“From the very beginning of our interest in partnering with St. Joseph’s and the Little Sisters of the Poor in the transfer of the home, it has always been our intention to continue the operation of the nursing, assisted living and apartments,” Morrow said.
The withdrawal by the Little Sisters of the Poor is one of seven across the country in the last six years due to a decrease in the number of women joining the religious order. The organization's mission is to give housing and medical care to the elderly poor of every race and religion.
The Little Sisters of the Poor, which has about 30 locations across the U.S. and others in more than 30 countries, came to the Richmond area in 1874.
They first had a location in downtown Richmond, moved to the Fan District in 1877 and ultimately moved to the current location in Henrico in 1976.
