WATCH NOW: Little Sisters of the Poor to transfer operations of St. Joseph's Home in Henrico to Charlotte-based company

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cregan said the transition would take several months.

“We will begin the process of transferring the licenses, obtaining regulatory approvals and preparing to transition operations,” Creegan said in the video statement. “When these processes are complete, the operations of the home will be transferred to Accordius.”

The terms of the deal mean no cost changes will occur for the current residents of St. Joseph's Home, he said.

While the facility has 96 beds, he said the number of residents is down because no new residents have been admitted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Accordius is a new company, but their team we met with...are very mission driven, and also very experienced operators," Cregan said in an interview. "They are all part of a new company, but they all have 20 to 25 years of experience."

This would be the first senior facility in the Richmond area operated by Accordius.

The company has 18 locations in Virginia.