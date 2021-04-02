WATCH NOW: Maker of Irish baked goods builds new commercial kitchen space in his Henrico home; expands product distribution

“After I got a green card [officially known as a permanent resident card], I had a little business,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how it would go. One year, I was the last vendor to get into the Celtic Festival, the Saint Patrick’s Day Festival.”

“I sold everything I had made, but I was doing it by hand and using these little hand mixers,” he said.

As he got more orders, “my wife Jennie was going around to Walmart in the middle of the night trying to find eggs,” he said.

“I knew it could be a business, but I realized it could not just be Irish,” he said. “No one was going to buy that all year round.”

So, he said, he had to learn how to bake more varieties of breads, “and bake properly.”

“I think, as an advantage, I am not a baker,” he said. “I look at it more as a business. Bakers can sometimes be too creative. I am making it as best I can, for the best price I can, and I easily move from regular to gluten-free to vegan. So the recipes I choose are all like that, so I just have to change one thing.”

***