WATCH NOW: Manufacturer of essential heating and cooling equipment plans $9 million expansion and hiring in Chesterfield

The Super Radiator Coils factory just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County has been operating since 1980 and has expanded its operations twice.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed that down, nor the daily work of its more than 200 employees. Another expansion and some hiring is in the works.
The plant easily fits within the definition of an "essential" manufacturing operation. While your average consumer probably wouldn't recognize anything the company makes, its products help keep some vital parts of the world's economy functioning.
"You can’t look in a catalog and buy a Super Radiator Coil," said Matt Holland, general manager of the Chesterfield plant and vice president of operations for the East Coast division of the Minnesota-based, family-owned company.
"We make components," Holland said. "Our heat exchangers go in other people’s equipment to make it work. So we are as much a service, design and engineering company as we are a manufacturer."
Super Radiator Coils makes specialized heat exchanger equipment for a range of industries, essentially any company that needs equipment to control and transfer the flow of heated liquids and air in its operations.
That includes the food processing companies that use heating or refrigeration to maintain the flow of groceries to stores. It also includes power generation companies. For instance, one of Super Radiator Coil's components helps with the de-icing of weatherized power plants.
The military uses the company's components to help with the cooling of electronic equipment. "An F-35 jet is like a flying computer," Holland said. "It can cool itself in the air, but when it gets on the ground it is overheating, so they use liquid cooling to cool the electronics. Our customers make ground support for aircraft."
Commercial airlines also use heat transfer equipment to heat or cool airplane cabins while they are parked on an airport tarmac. While demand in the airline industry declined during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a collapse in travel, demand for the company's equipment in other industries has remained steady or even grown, Holland said.
For instance, as long as people continue to use their mobile phones, tablets and desktop computers to go online, Super Radiator Coils equipment will be needed for cooling systems inside the massive data centers that store all that electronic information.
“We still all used Facebook and Netflix and all those things during the pandemic," Holland said. "So data centers continued strong throughout. Food processing and food storage – cold storage – were in boom cycles."
So Super Radiator Coils itself is now in an expansion mode.
The company is set to start a 56,000-square-foot addition to its factory on Southlake Boulevard, which will expand the plant to about 176,000 square feet. With the $9 million expansion, the company expects to add about 50 employees to its current local staff of about 210.
"We are actively hiring right now in the factory," Holland said, adding that filling all the estimated 50 jobs will depend on sales growth.
"We train people on the job," he said. "We are looking for work ethic. There are some skilled trades like welders that we hire for."
***
Super Radiator Coils also is "bullish" on U.S.-based manufacturing as global supply chains have become tighter and industrial companies look for additional engineering services from their suppliers, Holland said.
“One of the great things about the long-term stability of the company is it is not tied to one particular industry," Holland said. "That has been part of our steady, long-term growth. This expansion isn’t because of one big customer. This is part of a long-term trend in the growth of our service model.”
The service model means that, rather than mass-producing heat exchangers with just a few types of designs, Super Radiator Coils employs engineers who design customized equipment to meet each customer's specifications.
In the factory's expansive production area, its manufacturing staff assembles the heat exchanger equipment - which the company typically refers to as coils - from raw materials including aluminum and copper sheets that are shipped to the factory in large rolls, along with stainless steel and carbon steel. Each heat transfer unit can range in size from about the size of a large suitcase to more than 30 feet in length.
"We offer the widest array of sizes, shapes and configurations," Holland said. "To be able to do that on a three- to four-week lead time is what the company specializes in."
While Super Radiator Coils has operated in the Richmond area since 1980, the company's history actually goes back to 1928, when it was founded to make heat exchangers for laundry equipment.
"It was laundry equipment for military bases, where they would clean the uniforms and towels," said Rob Holt, the company's president and CEO who works at its flagship office and plant in Chaska, Minn., near Minneapolis.
The company passed through several different ownership groups over the decades until 1985, when it was acquired by an investment group led by Minnesota businessman Jon Holt.
At the time, the business wasn't profitable, but Rob Holt said his father led a turnaround. "It took about three or four years to make it profitable, and in the 1990s, it really took off," he said.
The Holt family still has a majority ownership of the company, though more than 30 employees also have ownership stakes amounting a total of about 10%.
While Jon Holt remains chairman, daily management has passed to a second generation of the Holt family including Rob Holt. Jon Holt's daughter Kari Mellina is chief financial officer and works at the Chesterfield site.
"The East Coast operation over time has been a great business for us, just because of the population centers on the East Coast and how it [the Chesterfield site] is centrally located," he said.
"We try to take a long-term view," Jon Holt said. "We are not run quarter-to-quarter. We look five years out."
The Chesterfield plant has been expanded twice before, in 1992 and in 2001, and the newest expansion is part of a long-term plan for growth, he said.
***
The Chesterfield plant also houses a research center for the company, including a wind tunnel laboratory that the company opened in 2010 where its various heat exchanger designs are tested.
The massive wind tunnel, nicknamed Isabel, has performed more than 660 wind tests so far.
"We do all of our own testing for those different [equipment] configurations under different conditions," said Holland, an engineer who has managed the Chesterfield plant for 10 years and previously worked at the company's other two factories. "All of those coefficients go into a modeling software that we developed."
"That has been a big part of the technology change, just being able to understand readings," he said. "When we put together a combination of metals, what will it do?"
The company expanded its local research work last year to include testing for new refrigerants.
"Refrigerants are a hot topic for climate change," Holland said. "Refrigerants are one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases, so there is a big movement to change refrigerants. They are a critical part of air conditioning systems. We put in a lab to stay ahead of that curve and be able to provide resources to our customers on how these climate-friendly refrigerants operate in their systems."
***
Like many businesses, Super Radiator Coils faced challenges keeping its operations going during COVID-19, Holland said.
While at least 30 of its employees have tested positive over the last year, the company has been able to keep its daily work functioning by setting up a system to provide testing and contact tracing.
Brook Hughes, an engineer for the company for 17 years, took the lead of an internal committee that oversaw a COVID-19 response. The company contracted with a third-party COVID testing provider and converted its on-site fitness center into a clinic where employees get regular screenings and tests.
About 300 COVID tests were conducted on-site between Thanksgiving and Jan. 1 alone, Holland said. The company also has gotten about 80% of its employees vaccinated so far through the Chesterfield County Public Health Department.
"We are very confident we did not have COVID spreading in our building because we had that contact tracing," Holland said. "I've had many employees tell me they feel safer here than anywhere else."
The goal after the pandemic is to convert the company's clinic into a wellness center, Hughes said.
***
During a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion on April 12, Holland told employees gathered that the company had a record month in March.
"It's been stressful," Holt told employees about the challenges of the last year. "Thank you for taking care of each other. Thank you for coming to work. Thank you for not coming to work if you were not feeling well."
He noted that the company's factory in Minnesota recently made a heat transfer unit that will be used on the international space station. It was made at the Chaska plant because the customer is in the Midwest, but the Chesterfield plant also could have manufactured it.
"We do a lot of really neat things here," Holland said, "We are a major part of the Virginia and Chesterfield community as a manufacturer."
