WATCH NOW: Manufacturer of essential heating and cooling equipment plans $9 million expansion and hiring in Chesterfield

The military uses the company's components to help with the cooling of electronic equipment. "An F-35 jet is like a flying computer," Holland said. "It can cool itself in the air, but when it gets on the ground it is overheating, so they use liquid cooling to cool the electronics. Our customers make ground support for aircraft."

Commercial airlines also use heat transfer equipment to heat or cool airplane cabins while they are parked on an airport tarmac. While demand in the airline industry declined during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a collapse in travel, demand for the company's equipment in other industries has remained steady or even grown, Holland said.

For instance, as long as people continue to use their mobile phones, tablets and desktop computers to go online, Super Radiator Coils equipment will be needed for cooling systems inside the massive data centers that store all that electronic information.

“We still all used Facebook and Netflix and all those things during the pandemic," Holland said. "So data centers continued strong throughout. Food processing and food storage – cold storage – were in boom cycles."

So Super Radiator Coils itself is now in an expansion mode.