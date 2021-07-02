WATCH NOW: More than a year after a devastating fire shut down its business, Dickie's Seafood's cooked shrimp and other products should be back soon

Signature deviled crabs, cooked shrimp and other seafood products from Richmond-based Dickie’s Seafood are coming back.
For more than a year, those Dickie’s Seafood items haven't been available because a major fire destroyed much of the interior of the company's seafood processing plant at 1508 Brook Road in North Richmond. The fire happened on June 5, 2020.
The owners have spent a total of about $5 million rebuilding the plant, adding new equipment, paying the salaries of employees and spending money on other operations to keep the business going, said Frank Fay, the company's CEO.
"It's been a very difficult year, to say the least, because we were at the same time dealing with COVID," Fay said.
"Although we've lost a year of sales and we're starting from scratch again, we're starting with a customer base that knows us and loves us and we have a known reputation in the local community," he said. "People have been there supporting us and calling on the phone asking where one of their favorite items is going to be available."
Starting in August, the cooked shrimp from Dickie's Seafood should be the first product available at grocery stores in Virginia, including select Kroger, Food Lion, Whole Foods and Wegmans supermarkets as well as at smaller grocery stores.
The deviled crabs, crab cakes and other seafood products should be available sometime in the fall, he said.
"I know we will disappoint some people because the crab products won't be available until the fall, but we keep telling people that love that product for 40 years that it's worth the wait," Fay said. "For the most part, this will be the first time people have been able to get any kind of Dickie's Seafood products in over a year."
The exception was last November and December when the company produced cooked shrimp outside under tents in its parking lot and packaged it for sale at Kroger and Food Lion stores. "It just flew off the shelves," Fay said.
"We did it for the primary purpose of keeping our name out there," he said. "It was also going to show our insurance company that we were doing our every effort we could to keep [our] business interruption claim as low as possible."
Fay thought the rebuilding process would have been completed in March.
"It's taken us longer," he said. "The entire construction industry was affected by COVID. And that also affected all of the supplies, whether it was lumber, or machinery and equipment. It also has even impacted aspects of the permitting process. So it was bad timing in terms of when the fire happened. The good aspect was that we had a very good insurance program in place."
The company is spending about $1.5 million to rebuild the plant and another $1.5 million on new machinery and equipment. The exterior and interior cement walls and floor survived the fire, but most of the rest of the building and the roof didn't.
"We've changed everything since it was 100% loss. This was the opportunity to upgrade and do everything state-of-the-art," Fay said.
With the new equipment, Dickie's Seafood is looking toward having increased efficiency in its operations with an eye for greater amount of sustainability.
"For us, that means we're cooking the product better, we're getting higher yield of the product," Fay said.
Because of a new technique in the cooking process, Dickie's Seafood expects that its cooked shrimp will have a longer shelf life, he said. "We haven't tested it yet, but we believe we're going to be able to add a day to the shelf life just because of the cooking process and because of our new packaging that we're using."
The plan calls for doing test runs and quality control work in mid-July, so the company can begin production in early August.
Dickie's Seafood has two owners — Sustainable Sea Products International LLC, which controls 52% of the business, and VB General Holdings LLC, which owns the rest.
In early 2017, Sustainable Sea Products International bought the assets of the Dickie Poh Corp., a Richmond-based seafood processing business that had operated Dickie’s Seafood in the region since 1978. Dickie Poh Corp. had filed for federal bankruptcy protection in late 2016.
The new owners of Dickie’s Seafood had aggressive plans to expand the business geographically, as well as its product lineup. It was doing that until the fire last year, Fay said.
