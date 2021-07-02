WATCH NOW: More than a year after a devastating fire shut down its business, Dickie's Seafood's cooked shrimp and other products should be back soon

"I know we will disappoint some people because the crab products won't be available until the fall, but we keep telling people that love that product for 40 years that it's worth the wait," Fay said. "For the most part, this will be the first time people have been able to get any kind of Dickie's Seafood products in over a year."

The exception was last November and December when the company produced cooked shrimp outside under tents in its parking lot and packaged it for sale at Kroger and Food Lion stores. "It just flew off the shelves," Fay said.

"We did it for the primary purpose of keeping our name out there," he said. "It was also going to show our insurance company that we were doing our every effort we could to keep [our] business interruption claim as low as possible."

Fay thought the rebuilding process would have been completed in March.

"It's taken us longer," he said. "The entire construction industry was affected by COVID. And that also affected all of the supplies, whether it was lumber, or machinery and equipment. It also has even impacted aspects of the permitting process. So it was bad timing in terms of when the fire happened. The good aspect was that we had a very good insurance program in place."