WATCH NOW: Naborforce raises $2 million in capital to expand home-care business

Richmond-based Naborforce has pulled in its largest investment so far as the startup company looks to build on its business of providing support for aging adults.

Naborforce, founded by local entrepreneur Paige Wilson in 2018, said Wednesday it had closed on a $2 million seed funding round that will help it expand.

Naborforce is seeking to address the challenges posed by the nation's aging population demographics by offering a way for people to help their aging neighbors while also earning some cash.

The company created an online platform that connects homebound individuals who need help with daily chores with vetted people called "Nabors" who earn some extra cash by providing neighborly services such as grocery shopping, meal preparation and light household work, along with companionship.

After a downturn during the early part of the COVID-9 pandemic, Naborforce has since seen growth to more than 1,000 users on its platform, including more than 500 clients and about 400 "Nabors."

The company has seen revenue growth of more than 1,000% over the last year and grown its client base more than 800%, said Wilson, the chief executive officer who founded the company after a 30-year corporate career and caring for her own aging mother.