WATCH NOW: New spin roller coaster that's 112 feet tall coming to Kings Dominion in 2022

A roller coaster that suspends riders on either side of the track as the cars they sit in flip continuously throughout the ride will be coming to the Kings Dominion theme park in Hanover County next year.

The 112-foot tall Tumbili coaster with its 90-degree vertical lift will be part of the park's new Jungle X-Pedition themed area, a section that is currently called Safari Village that is being renamed and getting an upgrade.

The spinning roller coaster will give riders the feeling of weightlessness as they cruise along the track at 34 miles per hour. The ride has three layers of track vertically stacked.

Tumbili will use state-of-the-art magnetic technology that induces and controls the spinning. The ride lasts 55 seconds and seats eight riders.

"Riders will want to ride Tumbili again and again because, depending on the weight, position, and rider interaction, it provides a different ride experience every time," said Bridgette Bywater, the park's vice president and general manager.

The new ride will be the signature attraction in the Jungle X-Pedition, which will be themed around an exotic archeological dig site and research facility. The coaster's support structures, for instance, will be painted to resemble bamboo and scenic ruins from the “Monkey God” temple.