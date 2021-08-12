WATCH NOW: New spin roller coaster that's 112 feet tall coming to Kings Dominion in 2022

A roller coaster that suspends riders on either side of the track as the cars they sit in flip continuously throughout the ride will be coming to the Kings Dominion theme park in Hanover County next year.
The 112-foot tall Tumbili coaster with its 90-degree vertical lift will be part of the park's new Jungle X-Pedition themed area, a section that is currently called Safari Village that is being renamed and getting an upgrade.
The spinning roller coaster will give riders the feeling of weightlessness as they cruise along the track at 34 miles per hour. The ride has three layers of track vertically stacked.
Tumbili will use state-of-the-art magnetic technology that induces and controls the spinning. The ride lasts 55 seconds and seats eight riders.
"Riders will want to ride Tumbili again and again because, depending on the weight, position, and rider interaction, it provides a different ride experience every time," said Bridgette Bywater, the park's vice president and general manager.
The new ride will be the signature attraction in the Jungle X-Pedition, which will be themed around an exotic archeological dig site and research facility. The coaster's support structures, for instance, will be painted to resemble bamboo and scenic ruins from the “Monkey God” temple.
The Tumbili (pronounced toom-bee-lee) means "monkey" is Swahili.
The Jungle X-Pedition area also will have what the park calls a signature restaurant and retail shop.
Kings Dominion didn't disclose how much it was spending on Tumbili, which replaces the suspended top spin flat ride called The Crypt (formerly the Tomb Raider: Firefall) that was removed last year.
The new roller coaster and themed area are part of investments being made by Kings Dominion's parent company.
Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns Kings Dominion and 10 other theme parks, said Thursday that it plans to invest between $175 million to $200 million for the 2022 season with the addition of new rides, attractions and amenities to improve the guest experience at its parks.
"We’re in the business of making people happy, and we are actively investing in our parks to help us deliver the type of fun, immersive experiences that our guests crave and our associates love to provide," said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair's president and CEO and former vice president and general manager at Kings Dominion.
