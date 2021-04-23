WATCH NOW: Opening an Apple authorized repair shop in Richmond at the beginning of the pandemic helped boost business

Brad Wilkerson was the last employee working at CapitolMac when the independent authorized Apple support and service provider shut down its store in Richmond in early 2020.
But Wilkerson, who he had worked at CapitolMac since 2014 as a technician, knew there was a need for Apple repair services. He had started offering support to local Apple and Mac lovers from an office within his home in 2016 while still working as a technician at CapitolMac.
Now with CapitolMac closed, he was on a mission to get approval from Apple to become an independent authorized service provider.
“Becoming an Apple authorized service provider was the hardest part,” he said, noting that his application initially was rejected. After reworking his application and resubmitting it, Wilkerson got approval.
His Computerology shop opened at 1925 W. Cary St., at the corner of Cary and Meadow street near the Fan District, on April 6, 2020 — just at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Where most people would think we were crazy for opening up at the beginning of the pandemic, it was actually a great idea for us,” Wilkerson said.
Timing was good for his new business. Just a couple of weeks before opening his shop, Apple had temporarily closed all of its stores in the U.S. and kept them closed for two or more months or longer.
During that time, if Richmond-area consumers needed their Apple computers, iPads or iPhones repaired, Computerology was the only independent Apple authorized service provider in Richmond to turn to. (CapitolMac had the same designation.)
“So that helped the business take off,” he said. “Once we opened, the phones we’re ringing off the hook...and for a while we definitely stayed busy. We didn’t come up for air. Last year was far more busier than expected. But it has slow down now.”
As Wilkerson was opening Computerology, he reached out to two former CapitolMac co-workers to have them work with him. Marnie Leskowyak, who worked at CapitolMac for a decade and was the store manager in recent years, now has the same role at Computerology. Brooks Files is a technician.
The bulk of Computerology’s work is repairing Apple desktop and laptop computers. “We can accept iPads and iPhone repairs, but most of what we do is laptops or desktops,” he said.
As an Apple authorized service provider, Computerology can service in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair work on Apple products and uses only genuine Apple parts, tools, diagnostics and resources. (Apple also has some businesses designated as independent repair providers, which offer out-of-warranty repairs only for iPhone and Mac.)
Wilkerson said many of his clients had been customers at CapitolMac, which was founded in 1990 initially as an Apple reseller and service provider for Macintosh products. Over the years, the company’s ownership changed and the business moved its local store.
CapitolMac closed its store at 1700 W. Main St. in Richmond’s Fan District in January 2020.
