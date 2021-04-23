WATCH NOW: Opening an Apple authorized repair shop in Richmond at the beginning of the pandemic helped boost business

During that time, if Richmond-area consumers needed their Apple computers, iPads or iPhones repaired, Computerology was the only independent Apple authorized service provider in Richmond to turn to. (CapitolMac had the same designation.)

“So that helped the business take off,” he said. “Once we opened, the phones we’re ringing off the hook...and for a while we definitely stayed busy. We didn’t come up for air. Last year was far more busier than expected. But it has slow down now.”

As Wilkerson was opening Computerology, he reached out to two former CapitolMac co-workers to have them work with him. Marnie Leskowyak, who worked at CapitolMac for a decade and was the store manager in recent years, now has the same role at Computerology. Brooks Files is a technician.

The bulk of Computerology’s work is repairing Apple desktop and laptop computers. “We can accept iPads and iPhone repairs, but most of what we do is laptops or desktops,” he said.

As an Apple authorized service provider, Computerology can service in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair work on Apple products and uses only genuine Apple parts, tools, diagnostics and resources. (Apple also has some businesses designated as independent repair providers, which offer out-of-warranty repairs only for iPhone and Mac.)