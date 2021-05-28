WATCH NOW: Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture owner looks to the 'next generation' of leadership by adding a business partner

Owen E. Suter III has made some changes to his furniture-making business as he looks to the future.
Suter has brought on an equity business partner at Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture as part of a succession plan. He and his wife, Debbie, also have sold the building housing the company's showroom and manufacturing facility at 4408 W. Broad St.
"I'm really excited about this," Suter said.
James P. "Jamie" Sauer, a member of the family that once owned the C.F. Sauer Co.’s food and spice business, bought a 49% interest in the furniture business, Suter said. Terms of the deal, which was completed earlier this month, were not disclosed.
The showroom building was sold for $5.1 million to 4408 West Broad LLC, an entity tied to Sauer and his father, Bradford B. Sauer, who is chairman of Sauer Properties Inc. The building sale closed on May 11, the city's online property records show.
"Jamie is going to be the next generation and he's helping me now on the day-to-day operations," Suter said.
Eventually, Sauer will take over more ownership of the business. But that's not happening anytime soon.
"I'm still going to be here," said Suter, 63, who is the sixth generation of his family to make and sell 18th-century reproductions and custom furniture.
"It's kind of open ended right now. Jamie and I get along great. And we're having fun so .... it will be sometime down the road," he said. "It may be five or 10 years down the road. It just depends. If you like what you're doing, it's not work. But this was a good opportunity for me to find a partner and for me to scale back."
Sauer, 35, worked at Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture for the past three years, learning all aspects of the business.
"The last three years, I went through the whole operation so I learned how the shop works," Sauer said.
He wanted to buy into the business because he said he "enjoys working with my hands and do problem solving ... and see a finished product. And I have the business acumen to grow the company."
Two recent contracts should help increase sales, Suter said.
The company began making and selling reproduction furniture for Mount Vernon earlier this year and recently signed a deal to do the same for Monticello. These contracts could "could potentially be a very big deal for us," Suter said.
Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture is making 22 different items for Mount Vernon, including a reproduction of George Washington's bed, that will be sold at the historic mansion as well as at the furniture company's showroom in Richmond.
The business also will start off making three furniture reproductions for Monticello.
Those deals come on top of Colonial Williamsburg choosing Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture in 2014 to create a line of licensed 18th-century-inspired furniture, such as the Patrick Henry corner chair and a Lord Dunmore table.
"With Jamie on board, I can focus more on the Colonial Williamsburg, Monticello and Mount Vernon [accounts] and to push forward the business," Suter said.
Sales had slowed down last year at the start of the pandemic, but it has picked up since then, Suter said. "I think more people are now focus on their homes, so we've seen an influx in sales," he said.
Suter started his company in 1986 after working for his family's Suter's Handcrafted Furniture showroom in Richmond. That business is a separate company from Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture.
His first showroom was on Robinson Street and initially made his furniture in North Carolina. But he moved the manufacturing operation to a warehouse in Tobacco Row in 1988 when he bought a storefront building at Ellwood and Belmont avenues near Carytown.
In 1994, he bought the company's current headquarters on West Broad Street near Westmoreland Street and moved manufacturing to a 24,000-square-foot space in the back of that building. He opened a 6,000-square-foot showroom in the front part a year later.
The business operated the store at 3101 Ellwood Ave. for about two decades.
He and his wife sold that building in March 2016 to Sauer Properties, which had been a small unit within the C.F. Sauer Co. food manufacturing business that was tasked with overseeing the company’s vast real estate holdings. Sauer Properties is now an independent private company since the family sold its food manufacturing business in late July 2019 to Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners.
Sauer once worked at Pleasants Hardware when his family’s business owned it before selling the hardware company in 2016. He also is an investor in the Happy Camper Pet Lodge, a dog boarding and daycare business in Henrico.
