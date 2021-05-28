WATCH NOW: Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture owner looks to the 'next generation' of leadership by adding a business partner

"It's kind of open ended right now. Jamie and I get along great. And we're having fun so .... it will be sometime down the road," he said. "It may be five or 10 years down the road. It just depends. If you like what you're doing, it's not work. But this was a good opportunity for me to find a partner and for me to scale back."

Sauer, 35, worked at Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture for the past three years, learning all aspects of the business.

"The last three years, I went through the whole operation so I learned how the shop works," Sauer said.

He wanted to buy into the business because he said he "enjoys working with my hands and do problem solving ... and see a finished product. And I have the business acumen to grow the company."

Two recent contracts should help increase sales, Suter said.

The company began making and selling reproduction furniture for Mount Vernon earlier this year and recently signed a deal to do the same for Monticello. These contracts could "could potentially be a very big deal for us," Suter said.