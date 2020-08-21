WATCH NOW: Pandemic brings a bust, boom and everything in between for commercial cleaning companies

"Quite a few of them did call me back for me to do the deep cleaning as far as disinfecting the building before they brought back the employees. But the hours are still different. So I'm not back to where I want to be," Gregory, who said she runs a really small business with one employee.

Gregory said the residential cleaning side of her business has really been hurt by the pandemic.

Some of those residential customers have lost their own jobs, and aren't able to pay. Others are working from home and feel they don't need to have a cleaning service, she said.

***

Business for disinfection services has risen dramatically in the recent months, said Jason Thibodeau, the co-owner of Jan-Pro of Richmond and Charlottesville.

In addition to regular cleaning, Jan-Pro's services includes laying down an EnviroShield spray to kill viruses.

"For the disinfecting spray, it went from something that people saw a something that was nice to have [before COVID-19]. Now they see it as more of a necessity," he said.

Thibodeau, whose business includes Jan-Pro franchises that operate throughout central Virginia, said his company was impacted by office closings as employees started working remotely.