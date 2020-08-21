WATCH NOW: Pandemic brings a bust, boom and everything in between for commercial cleaning companies

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic March, Kelvin Taylor said his cleaning company needed more employees to handle a surge in business from panicked clients.
"I went into a hiring frenzy where I had to hire 20 people in the first couple of weeks of when the pandemic first started," said Taylor, who owns a Jan-Pro cleaning service franchise with clients throughout the Richmond area.
But Taylor said the boom became a bust the following month as businesses closed their doors during the pandemic. Some business has returned, but not all of it, he said.
"I'm kind of doing half service still at some of my accounts," Taylor said.
Officials at other cleaning service companies interviewed in recent weeks reported a mixed impact from COVID-19 on their bottom lines.
On one hand, cleaning businesses reported an upsurge in interest for their services amid COVID-19 worries. Yet those same safety concerns also sapped business as employees traded in their workplace keyboards for home offices in the era of remote work.
With some people still working from home and other commercial sites opening, local cleaning companies have been out in places such as government offices, churches and businesses deemed essential, where cleaners have been wiping down high touch areas such as elevator buttons, door knobs and chair handles. They've also been out using devices that spray a virus killing mist on surfaces.
***
Simple Solution Cleaning Service initially saw its business drop by about 50 percent in the first couple months after the start of the pandemic, owner Daryl Howell said.
But business at the Henrico County-based company has started to pick back up in the first part of June, he said.
"Things are better now. They are definitely better now. I guess they are actually needing additional services as far as disinfecting," Howell said. "I was going in twice a week [at some sites]. Now it's three times a week."
Cleaning in the COVID era has increased the amount of time that's needed to clean his client's commercial office spaces, Howell said.
"It's actually taking us longer to do the same job because we're making sure we're touching hot spots," Howell said.
***
Sharon Dabney-Wooldridge, founder, president and CEO of the Kleane Kare Team Inc., said some of the offices that her Henrico-based company cleans sent most of their employees to work from home.
Even though there aren't nearly as many people at those sites, the spaces still need to be cleaned, Dabney-Wooldridge said.
"Those that had 25% capacity, we still had to continue to go in and do our regular cleaning because people are still in the building," Dabney-Wooldridge said. "Those 25%, we don't know where they go in the building. All those common areas have to be cleaned."
Her multimillion-dollar commercial cleaning business has not been affected too much by the pandemic, she said.
"I think we've been steady, no increase or decrease. Things have been steady," Dabney-Wooldridge said of the pandemic's impact on her business. "I'm not actively marketing for additional accounts."
Dabney-Wooldridge said she was initially concerned that her workers may have not wanted to show up to work because of concerns about the virus. But those fears turned out to be unfounded.
"I was very proud of my employees that no one backed out. They continued to come to work," she said. "There were absences for other reasons, but not because of COVID."
Still it has been difficult to find new employees in recent months amid enhanced federal unemployment benefits, she said.
"It's hard for us to find workers to do the work because they get more money to stay at home than to come and do what we do," Dabney-Wooldridge said.
***
At the Penny for Your Thoughts Cleaning Services in Richmond, owner Penny Gregory said that some of the commercial buildings her business cleans cut back hours as people shifted to working from home, although she has received some calls from businesses that are reopening their buildings.
"Quite a few of them did call me back for me to do the deep cleaning as far as disinfecting the building before they brought back the employees. But the hours are still different. So I'm not back to where I want to be," Gregory, who said she runs a really small business with one employee.
Gregory said the residential cleaning side of her business has really been hurt by the pandemic.
Some of those residential customers have lost their own jobs, and aren't able to pay. Others are working from home and feel they don't need to have a cleaning service, she said.
***
Business for disinfection services has risen dramatically in the recent months, said Jason Thibodeau, the co-owner of Jan-Pro of Richmond and Charlottesville.
In addition to regular cleaning, Jan-Pro's services includes laying down an EnviroShield spray to kill viruses.
"For the disinfecting spray, it went from something that people saw a something that was nice to have [before COVID-19]. Now they see it as more of a necessity," he said.
Thibodeau, whose business includes Jan-Pro franchises that operate throughout central Virginia, said his company was impacted by office closings as employees started working remotely.
"Like everyone else, they are trying to reopen, and they want to do it in the safest way possible," Thibodeau said. "We want to be able to help them out with that whatever way we can."
And there's more on the horizon than simply the coronavirus, Thibodeau noted, adding that flu season is approaching in coming months.
"If COVID is still around, that's going to be a challenge for everyone because now you've got flu season and COVID to battle," Thibodeau said.
***
At Virginia Commonwealth University, officials are emphasizing the use of face masks, hand sanitizer in tandem with disinfecting its facilities with a disinfectant that's CDC-approved to kill the coronavirus.
On Thursday, VCU confirmed that there were 25 student and 11 employee cases of COVID-19. VCU opened for classes on Aug. 17.
Cleaning by an outside contractor is part of a multi-faceted approach to curb the virus, a plan that includes welcome back kits for students that come with face coverings, hand sanitizer and spray bottles with disinfectant, VCU officials said.
The university says it's using a cleansing product approved to kill the virus on surfaces as well as stepped up cleanings for the university's two operations centers. Hand sanitizing stations as well as 15 million disinfecting wipes are available at facilities throughout the university.
"It's a multilayered [approach]," said Richard Sliwoski, VCU's associate vice president of facilities management. "We have hired extra people to do the high touch areas. Unfortunately we cannot have somebody standing by every door wiping the door down after everybody touches it. That's why we've given them hand spray and that's why there's hand sanitizer as soon as they go into the building."
***
Companies are undertaking their cleaning work at a time when are still trying to figure out the virus that has infected 5.4 million people in the U.S. and resulted in more than 170,000 deaths in the country, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.
Although officials are continuing to study just how COVID-19 is spread, the CDC says it's thought that the main route for infection is person-to-person interaction as an infected person is coughing, sneezing or talking.
The virus could be spread on surfaces, such as when an infected person touches an object, but the CDC said that's still not believed to be the main way that people get the disease.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond health districts, said most research suggests that contact with contaminated surfaces is not the main way the disease spreads.
"There really is no need, if there has been a regular cleaning schedule, there is no need to shut things down. There’s no need to do a deep clean," Avula said. "A really regular frequent surface disinfection is all that’s needed to minimize the spread of transmission through that medium.”
George Jones, a spokesman for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, added in an email that while getting the disease from touching an infected surface is not thought to be the main way the disease is transmitted, he added it probably plays some part in its spread.
"Thus it is still important to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces," Jones said.
Some cleaning operators said even with their work to kill the virus from commercial spaces that they stress to clients that businesses still need to take extra precautions to make sure the virus doesn't spread from person to person by wearing masks and washing hands.
At a time when the science is still emerging on how the virus spreads, the operators say it is still prudent to disinfect work spaces out of an abundance of caution.
***
John Sanfacon, the owner of Maid Right of Richmond, has cleaned and disinfected some commercial sites after employees at those companies tested positive for COVID-19.
The cleaning protocol for disinfecting a site where there's been a worker who has tested positive for the coronavirus includes using a hand-held portable sprayer that discharges a virus-killing mist that's attracted to surfaces. It is a technique he said gets the disinfectant into hard to reach areas.
"They do occur," Sanfacon said about a couple of his clients where employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. "And when they occur, we go in and do what we need to."
Staff writer Eric Kolenich contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6885