WATCH NOW: 'Pandemic pivot' proves successful for Henrico-based creator of paint party business

"It has worked because I have built a clientele," she said. "They have been here."

Canty makes the pre-drawn images for her canvasses that people can paint anyway they choose, either following her suggestions or going their own creative route.

She has about 200 drawings so far. "Customers like the fact that it is pre-drawn," she said. "I've done the hard work for them. A lot of times, painting can seem intimidating at first, but they are comfortable with this."

Some of her more popular images available in paint kits include Sunset Safari, a drawing of an elephant on a landscape silhouetted against a sunset, and The Love Forest, one of her images for couples with two canvasses that can be painted separately then combined to form one painted image.

Another popular item is her monogram paint kits. "People can choose any letters they want," she said.

Her paint kits range from about $17 to $45 depending on what components and how many canvasses a customer orders.

Linda Johnson, a nurse practitioner who lives in eastern Henrico, has ordered several paint kits, including for her daughter's birthday party and a kit for another daughter who was ordered to be on bed rest during her pregnancy. "It really helped with her anxiety," Johnson said.