WATCH NOW: 'Pandemic pivot' proves successful for Henrico-based creator of paint party business

Tequila Canty's first big career pivot came in 2016 when she decided to turn her lifelong love for creating art into a business.
"I have been drawing since I was in elementary school," said Canty, 34, who grew up in eastern Henrico County.
About seven years ago, Canty started painting some of her drawings and sharing them. "In the era of social media, I started posting my paintings online," she said. "Some friends said to me, 'you know you should do paint parties.' And I thought to myself, 'what is a paint party?'"
So Canty went with a friend to a paint party, which is exactly what it sounds like - a social event held at an art studio, or a home, or a business, where people can meet, chat and create art together. Sometimes, wine might be added to the mix, in which case it becomes a "sip and paint" party.
Canty, who studied criminal justice in college, had been working for nine years as a police dispatcher. "I loved that job," Canty said, but she also wanted to grab at the opportunity to create her own business.
"The very next year, in 2016, I started my business," she said. "It was called Traveling Art Designs. I would travel to homes and businesses doing paint parties."
"It got to the point where people would ask me, 'Do you have a space of your own?' I got so many people asking me that, I said, 'well, I need to get a space.'"
In 2018, Canty signed a lease for a commercial space at 5203 S. Laburnum Ave. - across the street from a Lidl grocery store - and in January of 2019 she officially opened The Art Lounge, a 1,200 square-foot-studio where she hosts paint parties for adults and kids, and paint-and-sip parties for adults.
The walls are adorned with Canty's own colorful and charismatic paintings, which she sells.
Business was a little slow at first in early 2019 as Canty worked on outreach and marketing. By late 2019, however, she was filling up more of her classes and getting more private party requests as word spread.
"In early 2020, it was starting out to be a great year," she said. "Classes were sold out."
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Like so many other businesses that had to close their doors to the public, Canty had to put a halt to her in-person paint parties.
"I can seat 30 people in here," Canty said recently in her studio. "I was doing a paint-night karaoke. I was doing a taco Tuesday paint night, partnering with the restaurant next door. It was going really well, and then this [the pandemic] happened," she said.
"When the pandemic hit, I had to think about how I could sustain this business," she said. "Things turned out well. I am not complaining."
With her paint parties indefinitely on hold, Canty did her own "pandemic pivot." She went back to an idea that she had when she created the business that hadn't worked so well at first.
The idea was to make "paint parties in a box" that customers could pick up at her studio or have shipped to them to do their own paint parties at home. Canty sourced materials and started to make at-home painting kits that she could sell to customers.
Her kits, which she sells online at shoptheartlounge.com, include a canvass with a pre-drawn image that people can paint, along with a selection of acrylic paints, a paint brush, an apron, and small, printed sample image of a completed painting along with some painting tips.
"At home, you have the freedom to do this with family for as long as you want," she said. "And you can have as much wine as you want."
"With kids, if you are having a party then I think selling the kits has actually been a little easier and better," she said.
Her paint kits have taken off.
"I've sold thousands. I've have shipped them to California, Idaho - all over," she said.
"Last year turned out to be my best year," she said, adding that the business is profitable thanks to paint kit sales.
"It has worked because I have built a clientele," she said. "They have been here."
Canty makes the pre-drawn images for her canvasses that people can paint anyway they choose, either following her suggestions or going their own creative route.
She has about 200 drawings so far. "Customers like the fact that it is pre-drawn," she said. "I've done the hard work for them. A lot of times, painting can seem intimidating at first, but they are comfortable with this."
Some of her more popular images available in paint kits include Sunset Safari, a drawing of an elephant on a landscape silhouetted against a sunset, and The Love Forest, one of her images for couples with two canvasses that can be painted separately then combined to form one painted image.
Another popular item is her monogram paint kits. "People can choose any letters they want," she said.
Her paint kits range from about $17 to $45 depending on what components and how many canvasses a customer orders.
Linda Johnson, a nurse practitioner who lives in eastern Henrico, has ordered several paint kits, including for her daughter's birthday party and a kit for another daughter who was ordered to be on bed rest during her pregnancy. "It really helped with her anxiety," Johnson said.
"I was looking for ideas and I googled it and found that she [Canty] was just down the street from me," Johnson said. "And we became friends through that."
Canty, who is married and has a son in the third grade, said she works from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays making the drawings and packaging and shipping the kits. "It has really become a full-time job," she said.
Even with the success of the paint kits, Canty isn't dropping her in-person paint parties. She's hoping they will rev back up as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out and social gatherings resume.
At her "sip and paint" events, Canty serves wines made by Shoe Crazy Wine, a local maker of blended wines founded by entrepreneur Gwen Hurt.
Canty also partnered with Shoe Crazy Wine to create her own non-alcoholic cocktail mixer, which she sells, though she does not serve cocktails at her parties.
Evanna Council attended several paint classes in 2019 at The Art Lounge after hearing about paint parties and doing an online search for some local ones. She drove from Petersburg to attend Canty's classes.
"When I did go the first time, I had an awesome time," Council said. "I went by myself, and the other few times I went with some my girlfriends. Then I took my grandkids and they loved it.
Last summer, Council moved to Fredericksburg, and she since has ordered some paint kits.
"I just ordered a few different paintings for myself and I did them at home," Council said. "I was grateful that she was starting that during this pandemic craziness. You can't get out or really do anything, and the kits made it easier. It is just relaxing and fun."
The Art Lounge isn't the only the paint party business in the Richmond area, but Canty wanted to open her studio on the east side of the Richmond metro area to serve a community that she feels doesn't have as much access to creative entertainment opportunities.
"We don’t have as much on this side of town, as far as activities," she said.
"There is a skating rink and a bowling alley. Being able to open this up and give the people on this side of town something else to do, especially something creative to do, is exciting for me," she said.
"People often ask me if I have an art degree," she said. "I say, 'no, I don’t have a fancy art degree. This is just something I love. I just followed my dream.'"
