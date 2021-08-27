WATCH NOW: Proposed $2.3 billion GreenCity arena-anchored mixed-use development is in the works for Henrico

“The fact it was going to be an eco-district and going to be the greenest arena in Americas,” Tretina said. “And it’s proposed to be the largest living building in the world.”

The largest living commercial building right now, Hallmark said, is roughly 60,000 square feet in Seattle. The former Best Products building is about 300,000 square feet.

“There are several hundred Living Building Challenge projects in the world at the moment. There's only one other in the commonwealth [and] that's the Brock [Environmental] Center in Virginia Beach,” Hallmark said.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm visited the future GreenCity location, praising it for its environmental efforts. As the country pushes toward clean energy, including clean energy jobs and commitment to net-zero carbon emissions, GreenCity is an example of that, Granholm said.

“We really hope this is the poster child for what other places can do,” Granholm said at a news conference.

Keeping true to its climate commitment for the Best Products building, Hallmark said businesses that will lease space there will have their own climate pledges.