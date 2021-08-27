WATCH NOW: Proposed $2.3 billion GreenCity arena-anchored mixed-use development is in the works for Henrico

An large scale eco-district designed to be a sustainable commercial, entertainment and residential community that reduces the surrounding ecological footprint soon could be taking root in Henrico County.
The proposed GreenCity development, located off East Parham Road at Interstate 95 on the site of the former headquarters of catalog showroom retailer Best Products, would have a total of more than 2,000 residential units, 1.85 million square feet of office space, a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena and two full-service hotels. The project also would have a 40-acre park system and a 1.5-mile trail system.
“Eco-districts are rare projects,” said Michael Hallmark, a developer behind GreenCity LLC and a partner at Future Cities, a Richmond-based urban development company.
The $2.3 billion privately funded GreenCity mixed-use development is planned for 204 acres from Parham Road from the Best Products property north to basically the southeast quadrant of the interstates 95 and 295.
However, before shovels can go into the ground, the proposed development needs county approval.
In June, GreenCity filed an urban mixed-use rezoning request to be able to blend residential, commercial, office, and open spaces. The request goes before the Planning Commission on Sept. 9. Then the Board of Supervisors would take up the matter in October.
GreenCity’s construction is slated to take more than a decade to complete, starting in 2022 and wrapping up in 2033.
Design work on the 17,000-seat sports and concert arena would begin next year and construction is slated to be completed in 2025. Parts of the core residential and office part of the project, known as the Village Center, would start to come on line in 2025.
The development would have over 2,000 residential units, including apartments, town homes, single family homes, senior apartments and villas.
Plans also call for two full-service hotels, including an initial 300-room hotel and conference center, as well as 140,000 square feet of retail space, 92,000 square feet for restaurants and 30,000 square feet of conference center space.
Developers hope not only would people work in the development's offices but also live, eat and play within the GreenCity district.
The GreenCity property a prime location for economic development, said R. Joseph “Joe” Emerson Jr., Henrico’s planning director.
"The site has always been a special site," he said.
Emerson said he's excited about the prospects of putting a sports and concert arena on the property, adding that the Richmond region is need of such a venue.
"Overall when we release the [planning staff rezoning recommendation] report ... it's going to be a very positive review," Emerson said.
After receiving rezoning approval, developers say they will begin acquiring the necessary land, including the 93.5-acre Best Products site, owned by the county, and the 110.6 acres of land known as the Scott Farm. Hallmark said property purchases would be made in phases.
GreenCity developers have agreed to pay the county $6.2 million for the Best Products chunk. Henrico bought the corporate headquarters property in 2011 for $6.2 million with plans to convert the space into county government offices.
The Scott Farm property was purchased in 2015 by Riverstone Properties, a Richmond-based development company owned by Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr. That land — north of the Best Products property and basically at the southeast quadrant of interstates 95 and 295 — was once touted as a site for the NASCAR Hall of Fame before that project was awarded to developers in Charlotte, N.C.
GreenCity LLC is a joint business venture between Concord Eastridge Inc., a real-estate development firm in Falls Church, and Future Cities LLC.
The GreenCity project was first announced in December, less than a year after a similar project pitched in Richmond had its prospects killed by City Council after vocal, organized opposition.
Developers tied to that Navy Hill development did not have to look far in finding its project a new home. They renamed it GreenCity and moved it to Henrico.
***
Creating an eco-district is a big part of the GreenCity development.
The developers are seeking the Living Building Challenge designation by renovating and repurposing the three-story Best Products building.
The complex, built between 1977 and 1985, features a pair of 16-foot-tall art deco stone eagles from the former Airlines Terminal Building in Manhattan. The former retail chain shut down in 1997. Bank of America then leased the property for its operations starting in late 1999, but moved out its employees in late 2010.
To be a “living building” requires that the building have net-zero energy water and waste, meaning it will generate more energy than it consumes. Waste cannot make its way into sewer lines, rainwater will be collected for use and more trees will be replaced than what is taken out for construction purposes.
The roof of the building could be used as a large terrace or as an urban agriculture.
What caught Henrico’s eye on the project was not the arena but rather the eco-district, said Cari Tretina, chief of staff for County Manager John Vithoulkas.
“The fact it was going to be an eco-district and going to be the greenest arena in Americas,” Tretina said. “And it’s proposed to be the largest living building in the world.”
The largest living commercial building right now, Hallmark said, is roughly 60,000 square feet in Seattle. The former Best Products building is about 300,000 square feet.
“There are several hundred Living Building Challenge projects in the world at the moment. There's only one other in the commonwealth [and] that's the Brock [Environmental] Center in Virginia Beach,” Hallmark said.
Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm visited the future GreenCity location, praising it for its environmental efforts. As the country pushes toward clean energy, including clean energy jobs and commitment to net-zero carbon emissions, GreenCity is an example of that, Granholm said.
“We really hope this is the poster child for what other places can do,” Granholm said at a news conference.
Keeping true to its climate commitment for the Best Products building, Hallmark said businesses that will lease space there will have their own climate pledges.
Prospective tenants likely would be those employing a large number of younger workers who tend to focus on climate change issues, he said. Other companies might be interested in having offices there and working on a sustainable campus but don’t have the means to build their own.
There will also be an emphasis on bringing small, local businesses to GreenCity, he said.
***
To help finance the $245 million arena project, GreenCity developers will ask the county to establish a community development authority, which would issue tax-free bonds.
Over a 30-year period, the bonds would be repaid from tax revenues generated by the GreenCity development, including real estate, personal property and sales taxes. It would not include revenue from the county's meals tax, which is dedicated revenue stream to the school system.
Once the bonds are paid in full, the tax revenue would revert to county uses.
That financing mechanism is different from what the city had proposed in how it wanted to pay bonds to finance a new arena in the now-failed Navy Hill project.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration wanted to pay off the bonds by using tax-increment financing district. Under that plan, the city would have created a district - about 80 downtown blocks - and all new real estate tax revenue within the district would have used to pay back bondholders.
“There’s no risk to Henrico County taxpayers … if the money’s not all there [or] if the project for some reason doesn’t go as expected then it doesn’t fall back to the county to pick up the tab,” Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority, said in explaining using a community development authority.
If there's not enough money generated from the tax revenue, the shortfall is picked up the developer, not the county, according to Vithoulkas.
Henrico has created community development authorities before - for Short Pump Town Center, Reynolds Crossing and White Oak Village. Members of the board's overseeing those authorities are handpicked by the county Board of Supervisors.
The past development authorities have allowed for bonds to be paid off earlier than planned because of those project's successes, Tretina said.
“There will always be a touchpoint between the developer and the Board of Supervisors with the CDA so it's not necessarily just out of our hands,” Tretina said. “We will always have accountability through the people who serve on the board but also through the annual audits.”
GreenCity’s community development authority is slated to be established after the project receives approval from the supervisors. Public hearings will take place at the Sept. 9 planning commission and the Oct. 12 supervisors meetings.
Developers held a public meeting earlier this month where five Henrico residents raised questions about the traffic the project would create.
Supervisor Frank Thornton, who represents the Fairfield District where GreenCity is set to be built, expressed support for the development, saying what sets it apart from other projects is its emphasis on livability, parks, trails and open spaces.
"We must build communities to be resilient and strong for the long term, building with sensitivity to the environment, and reinvesting in communities are essential parts of this initiative," Thornton said at that meeting. "That's why we are so excited about GreenCity."
***
The economic impact from the development is expected to be positive for Henrico, according to county officials and based on a economic study.
The county paid for an independent analysis by Henrico-based Mangum Economics to evaluate GreenCity's economic impact both during construction and once the development is fully built, Tretina said.
Over the 11-year period as GreenCity is built, the July report estimates the development would generate a cumulative $751.1 million in overall economic activity as well as $387 million in salaries for those employed there and create about 6,160 jobs.
At full buildout in 2034, assuming that the project achieves occupancy rates and revenue-per-square-foot rates consistent with industry averages, GreenCity would have a cumulative economic impact of between $80.5 million and $185 million to the county after accounting for infrastructure investments and costs of ongoing services to GreenCity residents, the report said.
Also by 2034, the ongoing operations of commercial businesses within GreenCity should support between 7,669 and 8,142 jobs and generate about $585.8 million to $619.9 million in payroll, having between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion in overall economic activity, according to the report.
“The overall economic impact which is [estimated] at over a billion dollars a year at full build-out is going to benefit the entire county and all businesses not just in GreenCity but around GreenCity,” Romanello said. “It’s going to be a really attractive offering for people to live, [and] for people to work.”