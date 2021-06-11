WATCH NOW: Rapidly growing CarLotz taking over bigger space for its corporate headquarters in Scott's Addition

It expects to hire an additional 130-plus employees over the next three years, creating a total of 192 new jobs on top of the 45 positions he had in January, he said.

The company hopes to move into the new space at 3301 W. Moore St. later this year.

"We actually liked Manchester quite a bit. We've gotten to know the local businesses and eateries and breweries and all that. The area is awesome and it's growing and there's a ton of development here," Bor said. "But we just couldn't find the right deal, the right space for the right price."

The company looked elsewhere in the Richmond region for space - in downtown, Scott's Addition and the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County. It also looked in Tennessee, Texas and the state of Washington.

"The space that we were shown there [in the HandCraft Cleaners building] is really attractive. It has an open floor plan, very modern. It allows us to have a space that fits our brand in a part of the city that fits our brand, that our team would be very excited to show up to every day with the vibrancy and the food and entertainment options in that area that people love these days," Bor said. "So it just seemed like a no brainer, and then with the deal that we've worked out with the city and the state, it just became very attractive."