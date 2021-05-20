WATCH NOW: Rebirth coming to Virginia Center Commons: Initial plans call for 500 apartments, 75 town homes and a sports complex

Meanwhile, Dixon’s Auctions is relocating to bigger space in the mall.

The company had moved in mid-2018 from an 8,000-square-foot warehouse in Powhatan County to a 25,000-square-foot space at the mall that at one time housed an Old Navy store and later a children’s playhouse business.

Now Dixon's is moving into 65,000 square feet by taking over a corridor of the mall from the food court to the American Family Fitness building. The new space, which is slated to open in early June, will have an entrance from the parking lot as well as off of the food court.

"We have grown our business right much so that we have outgrown our space since we got here," said Billy Dixon, who manages the business started by his parents in 1979. "The one thing I love about the expansion is that we don’t have to turn anything away now. We have plenty of space."

The company is growing largely because it has gotten into the asset liquidation business.

Dixon's new location will consist of 17 spaces in that wing of the mall that once had been used by tenants. Rather than knock down walls separating the individual stores, each will become a different auction spot, he said.

"I call it a galleria of auctions," Dixon said.