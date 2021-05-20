WATCH NOW: Rebirth coming to Virginia Center Commons: Initial plans call for 500 apartments, 75 town homes and a sports complex

Construction work should start in the next couple of months to begin the transformation of Virginia Center Commons in Henrico County from an aging enclosed mall into a mixed-use urban-style village.
The phased redevelopment would replace parts of the mall and use some of the surrounding land for hundreds of apartments and town homes as well as offices, retail shops, a hotel and an indoor event and sports complex.
"I think in the first part of 2025, this is going to be a vastly different place than it is today," said Rob Hargett, a co-founder and principal of The Rebkee Co., a Richmond-based development company that bought most of the mall's property with Chester-based Shamin Hotels.
"We have great momentum here," he said. "We think the time is right to redevelop this site. We are proceeding at warp speed."
The mall, on Brook Road about a mile north of Interstate 295, remains open. But it is a shadow of its former self with three dozen-plus small retail tenants located inside along with Burlington, American Family Fitness and Dixon’s Auctions & Estate Sales as anchor tenants.
The mall's owners are starting off the makeover process with three major projects - a 4,500-seat indoor event and sports complex where part of the now-demolished Macy's and Sears stores once stood; 75 town homes on vacant land between the mall's ring road and a Virginia Credit Union branch and a Wendy’s restaurant, both on Brook Road; and up to 500 apartments where the now-closed J.C. Penney store is.
That's just the initial plan, said Hargett, whose company also co-owns and is redeveloping Regency mall in Henrico with Thalhimer Realty Partners.
A new hotel and two restaurants would be built next to the sports complex, although Shamin Hotels is still in the planning stages for that part of the redevelopment.
The mall's owners are considering adding more town homes and office buildings with retail shops and restaurants on the ground level. There could be other large entertainment or sports uses.
Hargett is weighing how much of the interior part of the mall to keep. For instance, he envisions that the food court, with its cathedral-like brick pillars and vaulted glass structure, could be kept and serve as a town square of sorts. "This could be a really cool meeting place," he said.
The owners are looking at turning Virginia Center Commons into a walkable mixed-use neighborhood.
The transformation won't happen overnight, said R. Joseph “Joe” Emerson Jr., Henrico’s planning director.
"It will take some time. But I think there's huge opportunity in that area to create this pedestrian mobility-oriented redevelopment project on this property. It's just a very unique opportunity," Emerson said. "We're very excited about what the future may hold for that property."
The redevelopment will have a variety of uses, he said.
"We anticipate this project is not going to be just a residential project, but it's going to have other components of nonresidential. You'll have some retail and hopefully you'll have some office" as well the county-owned sports and event center," Emerson said.
***
A 500-unit apartment complex is planned to replace the former J.C. Penney store.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request and a provisional use permit for the apartments at its meeting this month.
The department store retailer sold the 97,000-square-foot Penney store and the 7.67 acres that the store and parking lot sit on to entities controlled by The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels in January for $3 million.
Penney’s, which opened its store there in the summer of 1994, closed the location on May 16.
Demolition of the store should take place later this year or early 2022, Hargett said, so construction work can begin on the apartments. The first units should be available in the fall of 2023, he said.
Not all 500 apartment units will be built at once, Hargett said. Some of those apartments may be built elsewhere on the mall's property once county supervisors approve a new form-based code regulation that would guide redevelopment of the site.
"It's probably likely that those 500 units will not all be built on that Penney site," Hargett said. "Introducing residential here will start to change the whole vibe and demeanor of this area."
***
The sports complex, which will have 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts, will be on nearly 25 acres that the mall's owners sold to the county for $8.3 million.
Demolition of the former Macy’s and Sears buildings and part of the mall began earlier this year to make way for the new complex. That process is completed.
Construction should begin in late summer and take about 16 months to complete, Hargett said. "I think that the county will be having [high school] graduations there in May 2023," he said.
The complex is undergoing final construction document review with the county. Once that is completed, it will go out for bid. "The county has an approved budget for this - $50 million - and that includes the price of the land so we've got to make sure we come in below that number in order for them to move forward," he said.
Just to the southeast of the event center, plans call for hotel with about 110 guest rooms and two restaurants, said Neil Amin, president and CEO of Shamin Hotels, the largest hotel operator in Virginia and in the Richmond region.
"We are still in the planning stages as we want to master plan the entire mall site and make sure the hotel works well within the overall plan," Amin said.
Amin said he is working with business partner Jay Shah, who owns the Mellow Mushroom franchise in Short Pump and just opened one in Fredericksburg, in developing the first restaurant there. What that restaurant would be hasn't been decided, he said.
***
The 75 town homes are being developed by Stanley Martin, a Reston-based developer and home builder.
The company is buying the 4.6-acre site from the mall's owners for the for-sale town home project.
A plan of development has been submitted for that development, which Stanley Martin is calling Virginia Center.
Construction should start in early 2022 with the first condominiums ready in the third quarter, said Jeremy Swink, a Stanley Martin vice president.
The three-story town homes would have two-car garages.
Virginia Center Commons is "a great location in Henrico County and is a great location for homes," Swink said. "The redevelopment of the mall will provide walkability and amenities that are desirable and will benefit our future homeowners."
***
Virginia Center Commons mall opened to great fanfare in October 1991.
Over the years, other large-box retailers, restaurants and hotels gravitated along U.S. 1 in Henrico and in nearby Hanover County and along Sliding Hill Road at Interstate 95. New apartments and homes were added nearby, including River Mill, a planned residential development by HHHunt.
Like many indoor enclosed malls of that era, the 924,000-square-foot Virginia Center Commons continued to face tough times as consumer shopping habits and preferences shift.
More national retailers that once were staples in malls have closed locations including anchor tenants.
A Macy’s store at the mall closed in 2016 as part of that retailer’s downsizing. Sears closed its store there in January 2019. Penney's closed there this month.
The enclosed part of the mall and parking lots were sold in January 2017 to Kohan Retail Investment Group, which had acquired them from Ohio-based Washington Prime Group Inc.
Three years later, entities tied to The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels bought the enclosed mall and parking lots plus the former Macy’s and Sears buildings.
Besides Burlington, American Family Fitness and Dixon’s Auctions & Estate Sales as anchor tenants, the mall has more than three dozen smaller shops like Foot Locker and Bath & Body Works. About 35% of the tenants are national chains with the remaining ones as local mom and pop operators. It also has a couple food court tenants.
Meanwhile, Dixon’s Auctions is relocating to bigger space in the mall.
The company had moved in mid-2018 from an 8,000-square-foot warehouse in Powhatan County to a 25,000-square-foot space at the mall that at one time housed an Old Navy store and later a children’s playhouse business.
Now Dixon's is moving into 65,000 square feet by taking over a corridor of the mall from the food court to the American Family Fitness building. The new space, which is slated to open in early June, will have an entrance from the parking lot as well as off of the food court.
"We have grown our business right much so that we have outgrown our space since we got here," said Billy Dixon, who manages the business started by his parents in 1979. "The one thing I love about the expansion is that we don’t have to turn anything away now. We have plenty of space."
The company is growing largely because it has gotten into the asset liquidation business.
Dixon's new location will consist of 17 spaces in that wing of the mall that once had been used by tenants. Rather than knock down walls separating the individual stores, each will become a different auction spot, he said.
"I call it a galleria of auctions," Dixon said.
Dixon said he is "pretty bullish" on Virginia Center Commons, noting that he likes the transformation plans that the mall's owners have.
"The new owners are more concerned about business here. They have a lot of plans and ideas that I think are good and will bring light back to this area," Dixon said. "I feel like I am getting in on the ground flood and being part of something good."
(804) 649-6379