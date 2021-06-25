WATCH NOW: Renovation of Hardywood brewery's original location plus new residential development make centerpiece of Brewer's Row

One of the epicenters of the Richmond region’s craft brewing renaissance is starting to undergo a transformation.
Over roughly the next year or so, new apartments and condos will rise in the blocks surrounding Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s location on Ownby Lane in Richmond, bringing more than 250 residential units to what is now mainly an industrial and office area.
“We are trying to create a community there with Hardywood in the middle,” said Andrew Basham, a principal with Spy Rock Real Estate Group, the Richmond-based company that is developing the project.
With Hardywood at the center and two other breweries — Castleburg Brewery and Main Line Brewery — within walking distance, Spy Rock is calling the development Brewer’s Row.
The new residential development comes as Hardywood itself has undergone a transformation at its Ownby Lane brewery and taproom.
Gone is the original Hardywood building at 2408 Ownby Lane, a former warehouse where brewery founders Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh brewed their first small batches of beer in 2011. That building has been torn down and the bare lot is now surrounded by fencing as construction is set to start on one piece of the Spy Rock development, a unit of 36 rental condos.
Immediately adjacent to that lot is a building at 2410 Ownby Lane that Hardywood acquired in 2012.
That building has undergone a major renovation and now houses Hardywood’s taproom. The brewer has added a new events space with a stage, additional indoor and outdoor seating, fire pits and a pizza kitchen.
At the corner of Ownby Lane and Overbrook Road — across Ownby Lane from Hardywood — is where 32 for-sale condominiums would be built. Spy Rock is partnering with Stylecraft Homes to build those condos at 2413 Ownby Lane.
Spy Rock also is planning to build a 189-unit apartment complex fronting Overbrook Road just west of Hardywood. That development also will include about 20,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space.
“We would like to have a restaurant there that would serve Brewer’s Row and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Basham, who founded Spy Rock with Taylor Williams in 2008.
“That would also be great for those who live on the North Side [of Richmond]. “It is a large enough [commercial] space that we could probably find one or two office users who would like to be in that neighborhood.”
Spy Rock is aiming for the first residential units to start opening in 2022.
The area around Hardywood is ripe for development.
Basham noted that Virginia Commonwealth University is planning to open an Athletics Village along the Hermitage Road corridor that will bring in additional visitors.
The university has been buying up property for the Athletics Village that is slated to include a new baseball park for use by the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Rams, and also an indoor/outdoor tennis center, an indoor multipurpose facility and practice fields.
“I think that will dramatically change the neighborhood in the future,” Basham said.
Brewer’s Row is an extension of developments taking place in and around Scott’s Addition, where Spy Rock has developed several hundreds of apartments in recent years.
Spy Rock’s projects in Scott’s Addition include The Preserve, a 194-unit, two-building apartment complex off Roseneath Road; the Symbol, a three-story office building and two four-story apartment buildings at the northwest quadrant of Rockbridge Street and Highpoint Avenue; and The Scout, an apartment building with more than 200 units at 947 Myers St.
It also is developing a mixed-use project in the 3900 block of West Broad Street on what had been vacant land in the front part of the campus of UMFS, also known as United Methodist Family Services. Construction is nearing completion for two four-story apartment buildings with a total of 250 units, commercial space for restaurants and other uses, and a 128-room hotel.
The Bewer’s Row residential development will help bring additional foot traffic to Hardywood and other breweries in the area, Murtaugh said.
“I think it is exciting to see how breweries can favorably impact the revitalization of a neighborhood, and it is exciting to see how this will take shape over the next year or two,” he said.
Just down the street from Hardywood on Ownby Lane, Main Line Brewery owners Sterling Roberts and Gary McDowell see the new residential development as a positive, too. The brewery has just leased an additional one-acre parking lot to expand and add more tables and seating.
Hardywood sold its two buildings on Ownby Lane to Spy Rock in February 2020 and has leased back the building housing its taproom. Hardywood also has a large brewing facility and destination taproom in the West Creek office park in Goochland County.
“We bought Hardywood’s [Richmond] building from them and renovated it for them, and we are happy to have those guys stay in the city and keep their original headquarters,” Basham said. “It is great for the city, and we see this as a partnership with them.”
“Everything we are doing there is because Hardywood has created a recognition of the area,” he said.
Spy Rock’s development “can only help with getting more life in the neighborhood,” Murtaugh said. “It was very much an industrial, business area before. Overall, the partnership with Spy Rock has enabled a lot of good things to happen for us.”
The renovation at Hardywood comes after a challenging year for it and other breweries because the COVID-19 pandemic took a bite out of visitors to brewery taprooms, while the closure of restaurants also cut off a customer base for craft beer.
“It definitely was the darkest days for Hardywood in terms of unknowns and seeing a lot of our valued customers facing overwhelming challenges,” Murtaugh said.
Hardywood and other breweries adapted by offering to-go sales, but as COVID-19 vaccinations have increased and restrictions on gatherings have eased, Murtaugh said visitors are coming back.
“The numbers are up and pretty solid,” he said.
The new pizza kitchen at Hardywood offers another lure for visitors. Hardywood has partnered with Joe Sparatta, local chef and co-owner of Southbound restaurant and owner of Heritage restaurant, to develop the concept and menu for the pizza kitchen.
The pizza kitchen, run by a crew including head chef Dave Draper and sous chef Chase Smith, serves up house-made pimento cheese and a rotating menu of gourmet pizzas. Some recent offerings on the menu have included a Spanish pizza, a mushroom pizza and a peach pizza.
“I think the ideas with pizza is it should be a shared experience,” Smith said. “Coming out of COVID, with all the shock and turmoil we just endured, people need to make new memories, and we believe sharing pizza is a way to make that happen.”
