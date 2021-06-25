WATCH NOW: Richmond-area entrepreneurial nurse has started another business - this time providing hospice care

Last July - months after he left his initial hospice care but months before he was placed back to care - she leased space near Willow Lawn for offices to start her business. Then she spent months learning the regulations and getting approvals.

"This is not for the faint of heart as the regulatory process is very extensive and very difficult to get through," she said.

"But I've learned. I know a whole lot more about it than I used to. And I used to refer patients [when she owned Care Advantage] to hospice all the time, but I don't think I really knew what it was, what they did, until I saw it with my dad," Johnston said.

"Once I saw it with my dad, the vision became clearer. I got it," she said. "I don't think most people out there even know what hospice does. Most people think it's for patients and they go in it in the last few days of their life. But that's just not the case at all."

Serenity First Hospice started providing service to its first patient about two months ago, she said. The business now has about 20 patients, but she said the number can change daily.

Her business will provide hospice care for her father starting in the next couple of weeks, she said.