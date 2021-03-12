WATCH NOW: Richmond-area retailers fought for the survival of their businesses during the pandemic, but some didn't make it

Pushing more sales through the internet was another change, she said.

Overall sales were flat last year compared with 2019.

"We were so grateful for that. We were very fortunate that we ended the year better than we expected," Stottlemyer said. "The big thing right now is to take it a day at a time."

***

High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor had ambitious plans in early 2020 to open its third location in western Henrico County last summer.

The pandemic put that project on hold.

"In January [2020], we were full speed ahead for our third shop. We were bursting at the seams at our other locations," said David Foster, a barber and co-owner of the business.

Like other barbershops and hair salons, then pandemic forced High Point Barbershop to shut down for nearly three months.

"We decided to wait and see. That was awfully stressful time," he said.

And when the two barbershops were able to reopen in June, the company had to stop doing any facial or beard trimming services because it would require customers to take off their masks.