WATCH NOW: Richmond-based hemp food manufacturer hits a milestone by selling its hemp-infused sauces at Food Lion

"We feel like it's a great product and now we really want to see it grow further," said Ujevic, the company's co-founder and its director of customer relations.

"We're definitely excited and we're also pleased at the same time because we put in a lot of time and energy and we think this is all a result of that," he said. "It's gratifying to see just how people have reacted, just the testimonials we've received on how people have changed decisions on what sauces they use, and some people say they only use our sauce now."

Gourmet Hemp Foods generated about $50,000 in sales last year, up from about $20,000 in sales in 2020, he said. It expects to doubled revenue this year to about $100,000, thanks largely to the Food Lion business.

"We definitely weren't profitable. We are developing and growing our inventory," said Ujevic, who graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2015.

To grow sales, the company's goal is to have its two sauces - a 5-ounce hot sauce and a 10-ounce barbecue sauce - sold at supermarkets elsewhere in Virginia and nearby states, with the hope of having them available on a national scale, he said.