WATCH NOW: Richmond nonprofit cultivating Yaupon tea - 'it is energizing, but it is caffeine without the jitters'

On a small, private garden in eastern Henrico County, the founders of Frank Community Farm cultivate one of Virginia’s native plants to sell as a soothing and energizing beverage, and a beverage that supports a mission.
Several rows of Yaupon trees are growing in the garden, not far from the rows of lettuce, kale, turnips, mustard greens, carrots, radish, spinach, collards and other vegetables that Frank Community Farm cultivates.
The nonprofit’s mission is to sell locally grown food while also providing vocational skills and job training for people with neurological differences such as autism, ADHD, intellectual development challenges or bipolar disorder.
Frank Community Farm sells agricultural products at local farmers markets and through Community Supported Agriculture memberships, in which people can subscribe to buy a share of the produce the organization grows and have it delivered to them.
The community farm got into the Yaupon tea business a few years ago and is building a following among tea lovers and others interested in native plants and organic foods and beverages. The nonprofit generated about $10,000 from Yaupon sales last year.
Crystal Stokes, one of the founders of Frank Community Farm who serves as its president, is a devoted convert to Yaupon tea. The tea is made from leaves harvested from the only plant containing caffeine that is native to the United States.
“It is a Holly tree and you can find it growing wild from the coast of Virginia down through North Carolina to Florida and across to Texas,” Stokes said.
“My business partner Adam Weatherford and I are just huge tea drinkers,” Stokes said. “I tried some Yaupon tea and fell in love with it. I am not a huge coffee drinker. I have some coffee here and there, but I have ADHD, so coffee makes that worse.”
In contrast, she said, “Yaupon mellows you out,” she said. “It is energizing, but it is caffeine without the jitters.”
Frank Community Farm has three locations — two in Fulton Hill and one in Sandston — where it grows farm products. The organization started cultivating its first Yaupon trees from cuttings harvested in the wild. It now sells processed tea leaves to customers online and through a subscription delivery service, and at several local retail shops such as Sub Rosa Bakery and Perk Bon Air.
The organization netted about $13,000 last year from tea sales.
There is a small but growing interest in cultivating Yaupon trees in the United States. Stokes is chairwoman of the American Yaupon Association, an organization of six Yaupon growers in several Southern states including Virginia, Texas, Florida and South Carolina who are “committed to spreading awareness of the native Yaupon Holly, and its amazing properties,” according to the group’s website.
The organization also has a goal of supporting growers, processors, packers and distributors of Yaupon tea.
Frank Community Farm has cultivated almost 200 Yaupon trees so far.
“Yaupon can grow in any type of soil,” Stokes said. “It does not need much attention. We do not add any fertilizers, so this is completely organic. It thrives off of little water.”
Stokes said Yaupon leaves can be harvested year-round, picked by hand from the trees. Once the leaves are harvested, Frank Community Farm cuts, roasts and blends the leaves and sometimes adds other herbs for additional flavor, but no artificial flavorings.
The Yaupon tea is part of its “Frank Communi-Tea” business, which sells the tea leaves online at frankcommunityshop.org.
Teas currently available in the shop include dark roasted Yaupon tea; medium roasted Yaupon tea; Yaupon jasmine loose leaf tea, which includes organic jasmine flowers; and peppermint patty loose leaf tea, which includes organic mint and cacao.
The whole process of making the tea leaves “takes a lot of work” over several days, including withering and roasting the leaves, Stokes said. The organization uses a commercial kitchen but is keeping its processing operations secret for now.
“The reason we are not talking about the process quite yet is because there is an uptick in people wanting to get into the Yaupon business,” Stokes said.
The goal is to get more businesses into a membership with the American Yaupon Association, where they can be certified as providing a quality product, she said. “We want to make sure we are putting out a safe and consistent product. We want to be careful.”
Yaupon trees can grow quite large in the wild, up to 25 feet or more, but there is danger in simply going into the woods and collecting leaves to make tea from any tree that looks like Yaupon.
“Many people do that, but they get the wrong thing,” Stokes said. “You gotta know what you are getting. There are a lot of Holly trees. You have to be careful. Some of them are toxic.”
Stokes grew up in a farming family in Franklin before earning degrees in theater and business at Averett University in Danville. She spent two years performing in musical theater, then worked for five years as the manager of two nonprofit theaters in Washington, D.C.
Stokes then moved to Richmond to work as an instructional assistant at a school for students with autism before returning to her roots in farming by co-founding Frank Community Farm.
“It is quiet and it is therapeutic to garden,” she said. “There is just something about being outdoors and having your hands in the soil and working towards a common goal of feeding people and putting out a good product.”
Frank Community Farm is supported by donors as well as members of its CSA and from sales of its farm products and tea. The organization is managed by Stokes and Rachel Matthews, who earned a master’s degree in special education from George Mason University and graduate certificates in applied behavior analysis from George Mason and autism spectrum disorders from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Weatherford is the organization’s manager of agricultural operations. He grew up working on his grandfather’s soybean, corn and vegetable farm in Pittsylvania County before attending VCU to major in religious studies.
“I kind of have [farming] in my DNA,” Weatherford said.
He first got into drinking tea as part of a “tea group” that met regularly at VCU.
After graduating from VCU in 2004, he moved to California for a while and worked in a tea shop and at a restaurant before taking a job working on an organic farm south of San Francisco that employed people with neurological differences.
“When I came back to Virginia, I wanted to continue farming, and then I ended up meeting Crystal by helping her build a garden,” he said.
Weatherford said he first heard about Yaupon from a friend around 2012.
“He said it was America’s only indigenous caffeinated plant that makes a beautiful tea,” he said. “I had some of it, and then I thought, I have got to research this and grow it. I love to surf, so I go to Virginia Beach, and in between surf sessions I’ll look around for Yaupon.”
An article published by the BBC in February about the history of Yaupon — including its historical use by Native Americans — along with efforts to revive the beverage, went viral and resulted in a surge in sales, Stokes said. “We went through almost 100 pounds” in the days after the article, Stokes said.
It wasn’t just the tea that interested the people who found the Frank Community Farm website by doing a search for Yaupon tea.
“People were saying, ‘Your mission resonates with me,’” Stokes sad. “A lot of people just bought it because they want to support our mission.”
“What I care about more than just making sales is to use the tea as a product to make our mission known,” she said.
One of its more recent blends is “NeuroDiverseTea,” aimed at promoting acceptance and understanding of neurological differences. It contains medium roast Yaupon leaves with lemon balm, dried lemon, apple and strawberry pieces and blue pea flower that gives the tea a deep purple color.
“It is basically all about telling people what neurodiversity is, respecting everyone for their beautiful brains and how they work, and accepting that everybody has strengths and weaknesses,” Stokes said. “We all do. We all have something to learn from each other and ways to give back to the community.”
(804) 775-8123