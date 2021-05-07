WATCH NOW: Richmond nonprofit cultivating Yaupon tea - 'it is energizing, but it is caffeine without the jitters'

The goal is to get more businesses into a membership with the American Yaupon Association, where they can be certified as providing a quality product, she said. “We want to make sure we are putting out a safe and consistent product. We want to be careful.”

Yaupon trees can grow quite large in the wild, up to 25 feet or more, but there is danger in simply going into the woods and collecting leaves to make tea from any tree that looks like Yaupon.

“Many people do that, but they get the wrong thing,” Stokes said. “You gotta know what you are getting. There are a lot of Holly trees. You have to be careful. Some of them are toxic.”

Stokes grew up in a farming family in Franklin before earning degrees in theater and business at Averett University in Danville. She spent two years performing in musical theater, then worked for five years as the manager of two nonprofit theaters in Washington, D.C.

Stokes then moved to Richmond to work as an instructional assistant at a school for students with autism before returning to her roots in farming by co-founding Frank Community Farm.