WATCH NOW: Richmond startup Grenova has developed high-tech equipment to help labs rethink waste and cost

The crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic has opened the door to changing that, he said. "COVID has expedited and forced the industry to be more proactive and look at alternative solutions much faster," he said.

“The thing I pointed out from the beginning was the practice or the model that labs were executing was not sustainable - it was a linear practice," Safavi said. "To me, Grenova is all about creating a circular practice in the industry. You get the plastic consumables, use them but do not throw them away. Wash, clean and re-use them, and you never run out of pipette tips and supplies."

Grenova has essentially doubled its production and staff since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and now employs 35 people, most of whom work at its assembly operation in the Clopton Siteworks, an array of former tobacco warehouse in South Richmond that has been redeveloped to house various businesses.

The company is adding to its research and development staff to work on several variations of its equipment that can clean and sterilize other types of plastic consumables used in labs.

Safavi expects the company will employ 50 people by early next year, and he is looking for local talent to fill jobs.