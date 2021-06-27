WATCH NOW: Richmond's first 3D printed house is seen as a way to help fill affordable housing needs

The housing research center gave most of the grant money to Alquist 3D in order to buy the printer from Denmark manufacturer COBOD. The 3D printer cost $370,000, but additional items such as a mixing bowl added brought the total price tag to $430,000, Virginia Housing's Thompson said.

The others in the partnership are project:HOMES, a housing nonprofit based in Richmond; the Better Housing Coalition in Richmond; and RMT Construction and Development Group, which will do the more basic and traditional construction of the homes.

***

A prototype wall was made on site on Thursday to make sure the ingredient ratio of water and cement was just right. That wall was taken down with sledgehammers after it cured.

The base of the house was made Friday, Thompson said.

Starting early on Monday morning, the printer will begin making the real exterior walls of the home.

Concrete comes out through a nozzle attached to the printer. The printer then slowly follows a specific pattern that was made from a 3D model on a computer. The wall is then smoothed out with a different nozzle that has a scraper attached.