WATCH NOW: Richmond's first 3D printed house is seen as a way to help fill affordable housing needs (copy)

The median sales price — with half the houses selling for more and half for less — in the Richmond area during the first three months of 2021 was $310,000, up 16% from a year ago, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Selling more homes at a more affordable price is important in the Richmond region, where 66% of residents earn less than 30% of the area’s median income, which was $86,400 for a family of four in 2019; yet, those residents paid more than 50% of their income on housing in 2019, according to the Partnership for Housing Affordability.

Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, a Richmond-based nonprofit affordable housing developer, said the Carnation Street house probably will be sold to someone who makes between 75% and 80% of the region’s median household income.

The Better Housing Coalition, which is part of the partnership for the 3D home project, is raising money to help the buyer with down payment assistance, she said.

The organization along with project:HOMES, a housing nonprofit based in Richmond, will work together to identify a homeowner to buy the 3D house as well as to help coordinate local permitting, zoning and insurance for the project.

