WATCH NOW: Rooftop restaurant and event space planned for New York Deli in Carytown; owners conducting Kickstarter campaign

He wanted to wait to get the building paid off and save some money to pay for the project.

But COVID-19 pandemic changed the restaurant landscape.

"With COVID, it's now go harder or go home," he said. "We do have a patio in the back of the business and people like it. But it's not very big and it is in the back and not in the front. A lot of the business models have changed now with COVID where people are looking at outside options. So that when I started thinking, we have to do this."

New York Deli is working on the project with the historic Byrd Theatre, which will handle showing the movies.

"When we do a movie, I'll donate a percentage of my sales to the Byrd Theatre," he said. "We're not building a movie theater. We're building a restaurant that has a movie screen with it."

Rooftop bars have become the fad in the Richmond region in the last couple of years.

But Tsiptsis said the one on top of the New York Deli will provide a different feel.