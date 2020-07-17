When their cruise through the Caribbean got cancelled, the Rouze family of Chester decided to buy their first RV.
Instead of visiting four ports on their cruise, Stephan and Heather Rouze visited four Virginia state parks on a nine-day camping trip with their four daughters using their new travel trailer camper.
Business is booming for RV dealerships in the Richmond area and across the country, as many families like the Rouzes turn to recreational vehicles as a safe way to travel.
After spending months cooped up at home, Americans are yearning for some sense of normalcy — and a summer vacation. But many travelers worry about exposure to the coronavirus while flying, staying in a hotel or dining in restaurants.
So they’re hitting the open road in an RV motorhome or camper and bringing their own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with them.
"We both worked through the pandemic, so the kids have been stuck at home and their vacation had been taken away. We wanted to get out of the house and have some semblance of a vacation," Heather Rouze said.
At the start of the pandemic, foot traffic at local RV dealerships dried up and sales initially dropped.
“Everything in global travel changed and it certainly impacted the RV industry as well,” said Jon Gray, the CEO of RVshare, an online platform that links owners of RVs with those who want to rent them.
For the past two months, however, the demand for RVs has soared.
For instance, sales at Southern RV on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County are up 30% to 40% compared to the same time last year.
“Once the governor opened up the campgrounds [on May 22], it went gangbusters,” said John Patterson, who owns Southern RV with his wife Tracey. “The RV business is on a boom right now, to the point that dealers are running out of inventory.”
RV dealerships are one of the many businesses in the outdoor recreation industry seeing increased interest during the pandemic.
“It’s not just our business. It’s about getting into the outdoors,” Patterson said. “If you look at bicycles and kayaks, anything that is outdoorsy is on a boom, but RVs are especially.”
Tracey Patterson wasn’t surprised when consumers turned to RVs and other outdoor excursions as a way to travel while social distancing.
“During this pandemic, we wondered what would happen, but I just kept thinking, ‘this is the safest way to travel and surely people will catch onto that,'" Tracey Patterson said. "The RV business has always done well when we've had some sort of crisis. After 9/11, people started thinking about spending time with family closer to home and business really excelled then."
Gray also anticipated that consumers would gravitate towards RVs once restrictions were eased.
“I was surprised to see how quickly people came back to travel, but I was not surprised to see that people turned to RVs,” he said.
RVshare surveyed its users in May and found that more than 75% of people were still planning to take their summer vacation. But 82% planned to drive instead of fly and 93% planned to prioritize avoiding crowds.
Those factors all point to why RVs are so popular right now.
“An RV allows you to bring along your bed, bathroom, kitchen and food and allows you to control how you interact with other people, whether you do at all,” said Monika Geraci, a spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association. “It really gives you the freedom to travel, while also controlling your environment.”
That's why Heather Rouze felt that buying a two-bedroom camper that they could tow behind their Ford Expedition was a safer option for her family than taking a road trip or staying in a hotel.
"We have our own bathroom and kitchen, so I know how it was cleaned and how the food was prepped," she said. "You don't have to worry like you would in a hotel, whether the space was properly cleaned. And in our current health climate, it's just nice to be able to get outside."
***
Sales have been strong at RV dealership in the past couple of months.
Hayden's RVs, a dealership in Chesterfield off Interstate 95, had just come out of one of its strongest kickoff shows ever when the pandemic hit.
April was slow, but business has soared since May, said spokeswoman Shelby Walsh.
RVshare’s bookings also have “taken off” since several Southern states like Florida and Texas eased restrictions. Bookings were up 1,600% in June compared to late March and early April, when thousands of customers cancelled their RVshare bookings.
Faced with the pandemic, RVshare temporarily pivoted from primarily vacation rentals to “lease style bookings,” Gray said. The company leased RVs to doctors and nurses so they could stay in an RV in their driveway and avoid the risk of exposing their family to the coronavirus.
“But we’re now to the point where, not only are we doing OK, we’re doing incredibly well,” Gray said. “We’re up three times compared to where we were last year.”
Southern RV’s sales dropped to 30% of usual levels when the pandemic first hit. The business stayed open and sold RVs to customers who needed them to quarantine in or live in.
Southern RV split employees into two teams. One crew worked Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the other crew worked Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. But the workers were still paid for five days.
“We were trying to protect the business, so if someone got infected, it didn’t affect the entire staff,” John Patterson said.
By May, sales surged and the staff returned to work a regular full-time schedule.
“The pandemic really was just a hiccup for us,” Tracey Patterson said. “Could we run into problems if we can’t get inventory in the late summer or early fall? Absolutely.”
Two of the nation's largest RV dealerships have locations off Interstate 95 in Hanover County. Officials from McGeorge’s Rolling Hills RV and General RV Center did not return repeated calls for comment on the RV business.
McGeorge’s Rolling Hills is owned by Camping World Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company that is the nation’s largest owner of RV-centric retail locations with 145 stores in 36 states. Revenue decreased 3.5% in the first quarter, regulatory filings show. But as consumers rethought their summer vacation plans, the company had a strong May performance with a 28.2% gain in June, according to The Motley Fool citing data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
General RV Center is the largest family-owned RV dealer in the country with 13 locations.
***
Local RV dealerships survived the pandemic, but now they're facing an RV shortage.
Dealerships were deemed essential businesses, but their manufacturers shut down from the end of March to the beginning of May. That, combined with the recent surge in sales, has caused a shortage.
“We lost five to six production weeks. You can’t erase that time of RVs not being build,” RV Industry Association's Geraci said.
For the first time ever, Hayden’s RVs sold its entire used inventory.
“Our biggest setback was that the RV manufacturers shut down,” Walsh said. “Getting new inventory has been a slow process.”
Southern RV normally has about 120 RVs on its lot in July. But this year, it has around 35.
“We probably have 100 units on order, but they can’t produce them fast enough,” John Patterson said.
The Rouzes bought their RV off the lot at Southern RV. If they hadn't, they would have waited about 10 weeks.
"While we were shopping, we were looking at several that we had seen online and the one we were looking at got sold while we were there," Stephan Rouze said. "Then we were looking at another one and that got sold, too."
Southern RV only expects to receive six more units by the end of the month.
The manufacturers had a backlog of units that were sold before the pandemic, which they’ve had to produce in addition to the influx of new orders, Tracey Patterson said.
Reopening the factories has been a complicated process, Geraci said.
“They had to put social distancing and other safety precautions into place, so ramping up production started out slowly because they were making sure they had the right safety protocols in place for their employees,” she said.
Plus, other factories that supply parts and materials to the RV manufacturers also were forced to shut down, John Patterson said.
The increase of sales has caused “a whole trickle down mess,” Tracey Patterson said.
“Even our banks that are financing deals are three to four weeks behind,” she said. “There’s delayed title work because some of the DMVs aren’t even open.”
Hayden’s RVs also has struggled to source parts for repairs and to provide permanent tags for sold units.
“Until the DMV is back at full capacity, I don’t see this improving,” Walsh said.
With so many people traveling in RVs, even finding a spot at a campground can be challenging.
“You’ve got to plan ahead nowadays because if you don’t, you won’t find a spot,” John Patterson said. “Everybody wants to go camping these days.”
***
Many people who had never considered traveling in an RV are turning to them as a way to travel safely now, RV Industry Association's Geraci said.
Other buyers are looking to upgrade their RVs, since they expect to be using them more.
Most of RVshare's bookings have been families booking longer trips than usual, closer to their homes, Gray said.
Like many dealerships throughout the country, Southern RV and Hayden’s RVs have seen increased interest from first-time buyers.
“We’re selling more to first-time buyers that want to be a part of the RV lifestyle for many reasons,” Hayden's RVs' Walsh said. “They want to spend time with their family enjoying the great outdoors, but are still cautious while vacationing.”
When someone buys their first RV from Southern RV, they’ll be there for about four hours, John Patterson said. The dealership walks them through each aspect of the RV and teaches them how to use it.
“We try to give them a good education and explain how to use it,” Tracey Patterson said. “It’s not like a car where you can just get in and drive it off the lot.”
The Pattersons invite first-time campers to come camping with them for their first trip.
Every year, from April to October, they go on a monthly camping trip with their customers.
“We’ll help them set up, John will back the camper in for them and we bring extra spare parts,” Tracey Patterson said.
Their April trip this year was cancelled, but the Pattersons led a trip with 19 other families in May and 29 other families in June. Right now, they’re on an 18-day trip that includes stops at campgrounds Savannah, Ga. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Rouze family is already planning camping trips for August, September and October. If their cruise in November gets cancelled, too, they'll take another week-long camping trip.
"I look forward to using it to get away, because life is busy and it's nice to have family time," Stephan Rouze said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.