WATCH NOW: Saxon Shoes files for bankruptcy protection; 'We hope to be selling shoes for years to come'

Sales fell in the first three or four weeks after the stores closed by about 97% compared to the same period a year ago. His daughter, Amanda, created Facebook Live events starting in April to help jump-start sales. Saxon offered curbside pickup and shopping by appointment.

Saxon also was featured on home shopping channels QVC and HSN in early June as part of the networks' Small Business Spotlight segments.

Still, he said, sales are down more than 50% from a year ago.

"We have tried everything. It is a tough retail environment and then you add the global pandemic on top of that, it has just been tough," Weiner said. "Then you look at the landscape after you have had the business shut down for months and you only are doing a small amount of business. There is no end in sight. The fall was not going to be a good season."

Weiner said he feared that footwear business might not return to pre-pandemic levels until next spring at the earliest, assuming there is a vaccine.

"We believe that this filing at this juncture was the smartest thing to do to protect our business and be in a business going forward," he said.

Saxon sells footwear brands for men, women and children as well as a collection of accessories, including jewelry and handbags.