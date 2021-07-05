WATCH NOW: Say cheese: Selfie studios have opened in the Richmond region targeting the selfie generation

Most people take selfies for fun or to post on Instagram and other social media platforms, but now the newest social media craze is in brick and mortar businesses.
Three new businesses have opened in the past six weeks in the Richmond area generating sales from customers who walk through different mini rooms, like photo booths, and take photos of themselves in front of different and often colorful backdrops. All of this is done to take a perfect picture to post on Instagram, TikTok, and other popular social media sites.
These selfie studios - some like to call them selfie museums - have been popping up in the past year or so in markets across the country, including Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, Fla., San Francisco, Charlotte, N.C., Virginia Beach, and Northern Virginia.
In the Richmond region, three selfie studios have opened: FStop Selfie Lounge on the first floor of Regency mall in Henrico County, the Flick Factory in Merchants Walk Shopping Center off West Broad Street in Henrico, and inside the From Italia woman's boutique at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights.
Selfie museums have increased in popularity as social media has become a more prominent part in peoples' lives and as smart phone camera quality has improved over the last few years.
Society has moved into a digital age, where unique, Instagrammable experiences have become a priority, said Jasmine Snead, who co-owns of FStop Selfie Lounge with her sister Brandy Snead and their cousin, Kaelynn Brockett.
"Social media is what drives our business," Jasmine Snead said about the popularity of these selfie studios.
"Everything is about [getting] the best picture," she said. "I think people are moving away from going bowling and skating and to the movies. We actually want to do something different and experience something different, so I think that's why [selfie museums are] so trendy and it's developing the experience, and then just giving people backdrops that they normally wouldn't have the opportunity to work with otherwise."
At the FStop Selfie Lounge, customers can explore 10 mini-rooms each with its own theme and backdrops. One room is yellow dedicated to hairdressing and complete with an old-fashioned hair drier and different hair supplies essentials decorating the walls. Other rooms include a room with large white angel wings attached to a white wall while another room has graffiti covering the walls.
Flick Factory has 12 mini-rooms to consider including one where the walls are covered in newspapers while another room has Slinkies hanging from the ceiling.
The From Italia shop has converted six dressing rooms of the former Victoria's Secret space into different selfie spaces including one gold room that has a luxurious look to it with a gold painted claw-foot bathtub in the center. Another room is painted pink with elegant flowers and champagne bottles neatly arranged on the walls. Unlike most other selfie museums, From Italia operates a studio as part of its clothing boutique.
All of the studios have rooms equipped with a ring light stand that perfectly lights up a person's face and has a place inside the light where customers can put their mobile phone. The business owners plan to change the themes of some rooms quarterly to go with the changing seasons as well as make sure that the backdrops are the best and most popular options available.
Na'Zyia Washington, 16, who thought of the idea to create Flick Factory as a business, believes having different themed rooms is an important part of the experience.
"It's a place for you to find out who you are and it's a place where you can be yourself," said Washington, who co-owns the business with her parents, LaToya and Kevin Washington. "So in here with over a dozen rooms I feel like you'll be able to find one."
Italia Talley, who owns From Italia, said she wanted to create a space for creative people to come and make content, but has found that many of her shoppers have loved the photo space.
Prices at these selfie studios vary based on age and the amount of time.
At FStop Selfie Lounge, customers pay $20 for those 13 and older and $15 for children 6-12. The ticket allows the customer to snap as many photos and in as many rooms as they want for 45 minutes.
It usually costs $24.99 for general admission for an hour at the Flick Factory, but the business is selling them now for $19.99. Tickets for children under 10 are $14.99.
To take pictures at From Italia, the price is $25, but the store also has a professional photographer who will take photos for the customer and those prices change depending on what the customer is looking for.
All of these businesses also offer customers the opportunity to rent the entire space for different events such as birthday parties or other gatherings.
Yainkain Kallon and her brother, Alpha, went to FStop Selfie Lounge to take pictures and to do something fun and memorable together to celebrate her brother's birthday.
"It's been a while since I've actually taken glamorous selfies," Kallon said. "I wanted him to have the experience and really take selfies and enjoy the different photo booths that are available."
Jeanique Seay who lives in Henrico, had never been to or even heard of a selfie museum before she found out about Flick Factory. But her love of taking pictures piqued her curiosity. She decided it give it a try for herself.
"I think I was most intrigued by the fact that they had themed rooms, so it's like going to all these different places without actually going somewhere and being able to take photos without really traveling," Seay said.
Seay, who went to the Flick Factory on June 12, is already planning to return with her family to take a family photo in the favorite room of her two teenage sons: the money room.
Richmond social media influencer Montez Braxton, whose TikTok @theguytez has over 200,000 followers, took full advantage of the FStop Selfie Lounge to film TikTok and YouTube videos.
It's the perfect atmosphere to film content, Braxton said, but the spaces are not just for people who are already social media famous.
"You always see Instagram and social media influencers out in cool places with cool backgrounds and things like that," said Margaret Elizabeth "Liz" Harris, who posted quite a few pictures from FStop Selife Lounge on Instagram. The selfie museum "is a great way if you're not an influencer to sort of feel like one."
Tonya Ruffin recently stopped into shop at From Italia, but fell in love with the photo studios.
"I am not a selfie person but this makes me want to go back there and just do it," said Ruffin, who is in her 50s and posted her pictures on Facebook. She told of her friends about it and she and her friends are planning to go together.
The selfie museum craze is happening elsewhere.
Selfie WRLD, for instance, has grown dramatically across the country in the past year with franchise locations in more than two dozen locations including in Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia.
Nytasha Garland, the franchise owner of Selfie WRLD location in Tysons Corner Center, has discovered the power and importance of technology and the selfie.
"It is a huge bridge for communication among people," Garland said about selfies and social media. "It's an affordable and accessible tool for marketing, either yourself or your business."
Garland said that many people pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars to get their photos done by a professional photographer. Now, with businesses like hers people can pop in and take a photo by themselves at a fraction of the price.
Virginia Beach has two selfie museums - a Selfie WRLD that opened earlier this year near Lynnhaven Mall and the Lost Planet near the Virginia Beach boardwalk that opened in June.
The Museum of Ice Cream was one of the first selfie museums when it opened in New York in 2016. It also had popup locations in the past including one in Los Angeles.
Garland said the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles was one of the first selfie museums that she had heard about, but the she said the selfie movement is not just limited to selfie museums.
"Everywhere you go, whether it be a restaurant or bar ..., everywhere has selfie spaces," Garland said, noting there are backdrops at stores and restaurants that make for a good place to snap a selfie in front of. "That just tells me, that even [other businesses] understand the power of the selfie."
