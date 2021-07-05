WATCH NOW: Say cheese: Selfie studios have opened in the Richmond region targeting the selfie generation

To take pictures at From Italia, the price is $25, but the store also has a professional photographer who will take photos for the customer and those prices change depending on what the customer is looking for.

All of these businesses also offer customers the opportunity to rent the entire space for different events such as birthday parties or other gatherings.

***

Yainkain Kallon and her brother, Alpha, went to FStop Selfie Lounge to take pictures and to do something fun and memorable together to celebrate her brother's birthday.

"It's been a while since I've actually taken glamorous selfies," Kallon said. "I wanted him to have the experience and really take selfies and enjoy the different photo booths that are available."

Jeanique Seay who lives in Henrico, had never been to or even heard of a selfie museum before she found out about Flick Factory. But her love of taking pictures piqued her curiosity. She decided it give it a try for herself.

"I think I was most intrigued by the fact that they had themed rooms, so it's like going to all these different places without actually going somewhere and being able to take photos without really traveling," Seay said.