WATCH NOW: Stone Brewing plans to add production capacity at Richmond plant, along with new beer and seltzer products

Richmond's Economic Development Authority and Stone Brewing said at the time they were weighing options for the property at 3101 E. Main St. Leonard Sledge, the city's economic development director, and EDA Chairman John Molster could not be reached for comment for an update.

The pandemic brought further uncertainties to the project, but Monahan said recently that Stone is still hoping to open a restaurant in Richmond.

"The opinions of what can and should be done with that building vary widely," Monahan said.

"We are working with the city...as well as some developers, to ask, 'How do we solve some of the problems that have been discovered with that building?" he said.

Monahan suggested that Stone may now consider a more scaled-down version from its original "grand view" for a bistro in Richmond. He said the original restaurant plan would have been the most expensive-to-build restaurant outside of Las Vegas, Nev., based on the structural issues that would have to be resolved to renovate the building.

"Richmond is a great city, but it is not quite Las Vegas," he said. "We are trying to find something that brings more people to the waterfront and this part of of town, makes it a destination, and creates jobs and investments."

***