WATCH NOW: T-Rex replica gets permanent home in Richmond

A T-Rex replica weighing about 1,100 pounds and standing 14-feet tall and 40-feet long was installed Wednesday at the new headquarters for Great Minds in The Sauer Center mixed-use development in Richmond.

The replica dinosaur skeleton of the Tyrannosaurus rex - nicknamed Stan after its discoverer - is one of only 10 in the United States and the only one in Virginia, according to Great Minds, which works with teachers to develop school curricula for pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade.

“At Great Minds, we are dedicated to making the world a more knowledge-rich place for all children – it is our goal to inspire them to achieve the greatness we know they are each capable of,” Lynne Munson, CEO of Great Minds, said in a statement. “What is better than a life-size dinosaur to inspire us as educators and to challenge children to think about all the possibilities the world has to offer? We are thrilled to welcome Stan to Great Minds’ new home in Virginia.”

The T-Rex will be part of a permanent collection of art and other pieces as part of Great Minds' House of Learning.