WATCH NOW: The area around Semmes and Cowardin avenues in South Richmond is quickly transforming with three major residential projects

The former dealership buildings were renovated and have been converted into 41 apartment units. Two additional multistory buildings are now under construction, and residents will be able to move into those apartments starting this summer.

Across Semmes Avenue from The Riviera is the Jamestown Apartment Flats, where an Alabama-based developer took one of the largest vacant tracts in Manchester and is turning the property into 269 units spread across several buildings. The first residents are slated to move in this month.

About a block to the west of Cowardin Avenue is the Belle Heights town-home community that is being built where mostly metal-clad warehouse buildings had stood for decades. Plans for a first phase of Belle Heights call for 111 town homes. Several residents have already moved in.

“We saw this as an opportunity to do something and it’s now wound out to be a pretty good residential site, which I think complements some of the surrounding uses,” said Will Allen, portfolio manager for Harper Associates, the Richmond-based developer behind Belle Heights.

The metal-clad buildings, which were built in the 1960s, 1970s and possibly the ’80s, were torn down to make way for the town homes.