WATCH NOW: The area of around Semmes and Cowardin avenues in South Richmond is quickly transforming with three major residential projects

At the corner of Semmes Avenue and 14th Street is where a husband-and-wife operator of Jamaican food truck is going take space in another one of former dealership's buildings on the property.

The M&F Jamaican Restaurant and Bar "brings some vibrancy to the community," said Johnson with The Monument Cos.

Marie and Fitzroy Aiken, both of whom are from Jamaica, hope to open the 1,300-square-foot restaurant sometime this summer.

They have operated a food truck in front of the building since last July in anticipation of opening the restaurant in 2021. Business has been strong in that location, Marie Aiken said. For about three years before that, their food truck was on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom or was at festivals.

"We decided to build our name and get our name out there with the food truck and then go into a building," she said. "It was always something we wanted to do."

When the space came available at The Riviera project, "We saw the opportunity and we grabbed it."

Besides, she believes all of the apartments coming from The Riviera and Jamestown Apartment Flats "definitely will help business."