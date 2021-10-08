WATCH NOW: 'The champagne nectar of the South': Blue Bee Cider and Shoe Crazy Wine collaborate on peach-infused cider

Shoe Crazy Wine, which partners with various California and French wineries to make blends according to her specifications, grew out of her personal love for wines and her hobby of mixing her own blends of wine.

“It was a learning process for us [Blue Bee and Shoe Crazy] to do a collaboration, but I really wanted to show that there was synergy between us," Hurt said.

Like many other companies during the COVID-19 crisis, craft beverage makers have faced supply chain problems. Hurt said her business has been affected by shortages for several different products.

“The glass is costing more - there are glass shortages,” Hurt said.

“Trying to keep the customer from feeling the pain of it, is tough,” she said.

Sales have held up well for both businesses, though.

"We had a lull in the summer," Mailey said, adding that isn't unusual because so many customers in the Richmond area are traveling during the summer. "Things are starting to pick up. The second and fourth quarters of the year are really the happy times in our industry.”

Hurt said Shoe Crazy has seen "significant growth" in revenue and sales.

"I am excited about bringing this to market," she of the collaboration cider. "This makes us a full-on adult beverage company – not just wine. It helps us to build a portfolio. You can’t just be a one-trick pony today.”