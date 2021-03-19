WATCH NOW: The Container Store is opening in Short Pump, selling containers galore in all different shapes and sizes - and much more

The Container Store sells more than 11,000 products designed to help customers organize space in their homes and office with creative, multifunctional and customizable storage solutions. It also offers a full suite of custom closets in different sizes and styles.

Consumers, she said, are trying to figure out how to organize their stuff at home and home offices.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, office was very busy as people worked from home," she said. "Every area of the house, our customers are working on right now. It is a great time while working from home to take everything out of the cabinets and be thoughtful of organization."

The store is broken down into different key areas - kitchen, pantry, garage, laundry, children's toy storage, home office, bath and closets. The kitchen area is one of the chain's largest and more popular departments, selling everything from items to help organize the refrigerator to products for cabinets and food storage.

And, of course, containers galore in all different sizes and shapes throughout the store.