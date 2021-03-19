WATCH NOW: The Container Store is opening in Short Pump, selling containers galore in all different shapes and sizes - and much more

The Container Store was slated to open its first Richmond-area location last summer, but postponed the opening because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dallas-based storage and organization specialty retailer, which sells a potpourri of items focused on organizing solutions for the home and office, thinks now is the right time to open its area store.
"We feel like that decision [to postpone the store opening] was right for the community and we feel like that was the right decision for our employees," said Jen Pape, the chain's regional store director.
The timing is right because "our customers are really focused on the home right now and they have the time to do something," she said. "We know we can fill a need in the community. We can help across every area of the home from the kitchen to garage to the closet and the home office."
The 19,111-square-foot store opens Saturday March 20.
The store is next to the relocated Arhaus furniture store near the West Broad Street entrance to Short Pump Town Center. Both retailers took over space in a building that once was used by Circuit City and then hhgregg consumer electronic chains. The stores are behind the Jared: The Galleria of Jewelry.
The 15,000-square-foot Arhaus store moved from inside the mall to the new location in early December.
The Container Store sells more than 11,000 products designed to help customers organize space in their homes and office with creative, multifunctional and customizable storage solutions. It also offers a full suite of custom closets in different sizes and styles.
Consumers, she said, are trying to figure out how to organize their stuff at home and home offices.
"In the beginning of the pandemic, office was very busy as people worked from home," she said. "Every area of the house, our customers are working on right now. It is a great time while working from home to take everything out of the cabinets and be thoughtful of organization."
The store is broken down into different key areas - kitchen, pantry, garage, laundry, children's toy storage, home office, bath and closets. The kitchen area is one of the chain's largest and more popular departments, selling everything from items to help organize the refrigerator to products for cabinets and food storage.
And, of course, containers galore in all different sizes and shapes throughout the store.
"We are experts on solutions and space saving ideas," Pape said."I always explain that we invented the category of storage and organization and we are really focused on that category. Anything you want to organize or store, we have that and much more. We can handle large projects where you are redoing space like a closet or pantry or garage to make it functional and to make your life easier."
The Container Store Group Inc. originated the concept of selling storage and organizational products and solutions with its first store that opened in Dallas in 1978. It conducted an initial public offering of its stock in 2013.
The chain operates more than 90 stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia. It has three other stores in Northern Virginia.
Besides the store in Henrico, the chain also is planning a location to open later this spring in Annapolis, Md.
The Container Store generated $675.4 million in sales in the fiscal nine-month period that ended Dec. 20, up 0.1% from the same period a year ago. Profit rose to $23.2 million in the fiscal nine-month period from $1.95 million in the year-ago period.
