WATCH NOW: 'The future ... is going to be electric vehicles': EV sales are small in Virginia, but a new push is on to build the market

"My personal advice is that this is a very rapidly changing market," he said. "You can expect a lot of failures. A lot of this [the new automobiles] is coming from people you have never heard of before. My advice to the consumer is be careful. The technology is very fluid and the players in the industry are very fluid, and it needs infrastructure."

***

Among the new entrants in the electric car market is Ford Motor Co.'s Mustang Mach-E, the company's first fully electric crossover vehicle after making an $11.5 billion commitment to build electric cars.

The car starts at about $40,000 before tax incentives. It can get up to 300 miles on a battery charge.

Initial sales have been good at Richmond Ford, which operates stores in Richmond, Henrico and West Point, said Ron Kody, president of the dealership. He said his company is getting about eight to 10 of the cars a month at each store and selling them within a few days.

"It says a lot about where we are going as a company and really where all car manufacturers are going," Kody said.

Like many customers, Kody was initially skeptical about electric cars, but he sees newer models as being more viable for consumers.