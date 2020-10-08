WATCH NOW: The Growers Exchange, once a Carytown shop, now is an internet-only herb retailer shipping across the U.S.

Briscoe White loves herbs.
White, who described himself as a hippie with long hair back during his younger youthful days, has been growing herbs for more than three decades.
"We thought these plants were the greatest thing for people," the 63-year-old White said. "We were hippie-oriented and idealistic and all of that."
His inspiration has paid off.
The Growers Exchange, which he and his wife began in 1985 as a small garden center in Carytown, started growing a few select popular herb plants for the shop's customers about a year after opening the store.
His company has since evolved. The brick-and-mortar shop, which sold a variety of outdoor and indoor plants, closed in 2005.
Now the business only sells herbs online - and in a big way.
In fact, his web-only retail business grows about 175 different types of herbs - commons culinary ones such as rosemary or thyme to more rare and unusual herbs such as ashwagandha - from at its highly automated greenhouse in eastern Henrico County. The herbs are shipped to customers across the continental United States.
The company is on track to generate between $1.5 million and $2 million in sales this year, up from about a $1 million in revenue in 2019.
The Growers Exchange shipped 150,000 herb plants this past spring and is expected to ship 75,000 plants during the current fall season. Plans call for a 20% increase in the number of plants for next spring's growing season.
In 2008 - the first year the company sold only herbs online to retail customers - it shipped about 10,000 or 12,000 plants. "We were hand wrapping them in newspapers back then," White said.
The business was booming so much about four years ago that it outgrew the greenhouse on his family Sandy Fields farm in Charles City County. In March 2018, the company moved operations to eastern Henrico near the White Oak Technology Park.
"It has been a long road to get to this point," White said. "We have had increased sales every single year. It has been a constant step up."
Herbs, he said, are important to health and have been useful to humans for centuries or "since humans have been on this earth."
"Herbs make all of our food better and they’re medicinal," White said.
"We love herbs," he said. "We are growers so we like that it is not a frivolous crop at all. It is a necessary crop. At the end of a long hard day, we would always have to say that these flowering [annuals and perennials] plants that we grew are really only for decorations. But now we can say we grow something that is important as a food crop."
***
Selling only herbs wasn't part of the business plan when White and his wife, Kenan, opened up The Growers Exchange in leased space at West Cary and Nanesmond streets in Carytown in 1985.
The idea was to operate a small plant shop selling flowering annuals and perennials along with nursery materials, cut flowers and garden merchandise, such as decorative pots and books.
The plants initially were supplied by other greenhouses. But a year or so after opening the 2,600-square-foot store, he built a small greenhouse on his family farm. Then he expanded it in 1989.
"We thought we were a full service garden center," he said about the store. "We did not do trees and shrubs for lack of space. We did inside plants and did all of the flowering outdoor plants - the perennials and annuals. We also had a garden-oriented gift shop."
The Growers Exchange began selling herbs that first year supplied by a man who grew them. "He had cancer and was growing herbs to try to cure himself," White said. The man died the following year.
So by 1987, the business began growing a small number of herbs as well to sell at the store.
In the early years, the shop sold a lot of geraniums.
"We had a mission to improve peoples’ gardening abilities back then because they were really lacking compared to now. We wanted to introduce new plants to people so they could see the wonders of gardening because Richmond was really monoculture then and only had geraniums," White said.
The Growers Exchange also started a wholesale business in the early 1990s selling flowering plants to retail stores including Ukrop's Super Markets and Southern States.
The couple operated the store for 20 years.
But increasing competition from home improvement retailers Lowe's and Home Depot and other local nurseries pushed The Growers Exchange to close its Carytown shop in July 2005.
White wasn't sure what he was going to do after the store closed.
At the time, he mentioned that he was going to sell plants grown on the Charles City County farm via the internet.
But he admitted recently that he really didn't have a plan to do that. "I didn't even own a computer then. I didn't even know what the internet was," White said recently.
The company had a very basic website back then. It wasn't more than just an online catalog and it couldn't handle transactions.
Meanwhile, he and his wife grew salad greens, herbs and flowers while dabbling in selling those items online. "We started building some websites but some were pretty pathetic for e-commerce," he said. They also sold to wholesale customers, notably Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market in Carytown and The Fresh Market chain.
"Internet websites were first generations still. We were plotting along with a website and not doing much with it," he said.
***
The business changed dramatically in 2008.
That's when White decided to focus solely on planting and selling herbs direct-to-consumer online through its thegrowers-exchange.com website.
"And we finally had a really good website," he said, crediting his wife for pushing forward with getting the business on the right website platform.
"Once we got onto the new platform, we were really able to market this and started to get enough hits to be for real," he said. "That’s when we had our real big jump in sales."
In the first year or so, The Growers Exchange generated about $250,000 in revenue selling herbs compared with selling tens of thousands of dollars worth before.
"We were thinking we were doing really well then. We were really happy," White said.
By 2016, the business had outgrown the greenhouse operation in Charles City County. Plus, the company was having problems then finding enough workers there and it had to deal with early deadlines from overnight shipping operators like UPS and FedEx.
It was time to either shut down the business or move.
The Growers Exchange found property on Techpark Place for a new greenhouse and warehouse distribution center.
It built a 15,500-square-foot greenhouse - about the same size as the one in Charles City, but the new greenhouse has an open interior rather than a series of Quonset houses at the former location. Plus, the new greenhouse is fully automated.
There's also a 3,500-square-foot brick building serving as the warehouse and distribution center.
"We have enough room to about double in size if we want. We don't think we will need to do that at this rate for another year or two," White said.
The Growers Exchange is finishing up shipping herbs for the fall season, which goes from about Aug. 1 until Oct. 31. The spring shipping season runs from about March 1 until June 30.
White said he and his team are already thinking about planting for the spring season. They expect to see a 20% increase in the number of plants and sales next year.
Rocky Hammond, a regional sales representative for Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, one of the nation's largest horticultural brokers and suppliers that sells to White's business, said The Growers Exchange has seen phenomenal growth.
"They keep growing and growing and growing every year," Hammond said. "They are very good at marketing through the internet. They grow a really good product. Their communications skills are very good. It is a good team effort."
White's team includes operations manager Jessica Smith and horticulture manager Shannon Convery along with as many as 15 temporary workers during peak harvesting season. His wife, Kenan, retired from the business in last year.
***
About 175 different varieties of herbs are grown and shipped out to customers in 48 states.
The Growers Exchange ships the most herbs to addresses in Texas, California, New Jersey and New York. Virginia is ranked somewhere as No. 14, No. 15 or No. 16, depending upon the year, White said.
The most common herbs sold are the ones used for culinary purposes such as basil, parsley, rosemary, sage, dill and thyme.
The company also grows popular ethnic-oriented herbs including ashwagandha or lemongrass. Stevia also is an unusual herb as a natural alternative to processed sugar.
The biggest sellers this year is eucalyptus and basil, he said.
For years, it had been the asclepias tuberosa herb, or commonly known as the butterfly weed plant.
"We were literally growing thousands of them," White said of the asclepias tuberosa herb. "It worried us. We didn’t like to have that many plants in the same block. But since COVID, it just cut off. Nobody wants it."
While the company carries about 175 different herbs, White said some unusual ones such as betony or mullein aren't big sellers.
"But to have a full selection of herb plants for people who want it, we will always have those. We know we will be lucky to sell 200 [betony or mullein plants] each season. Not that many people use them but we do want to keep our collection full," he said.
"With 175 plants, we have a big list."
