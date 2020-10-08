WATCH NOW: The Growers Exchange, once a Carytown shop, now is an internet-only herb retailer shipping across the U.S.

The Growers Exchange shipped 150,000 herb plants this past spring and is expected to ship 75,000 plants during the current fall season. Plans call for a 20% increase in the number of plants for next spring's growing season.

In 2008 - the first year the company sold only herbs online to retail customers - it shipped about 10,000 or 12,000 plants. "We were hand wrapping them in newspapers back then," White said.

The business was booming so much about four years ago that it outgrew the greenhouse on his family Sandy Fields farm in Charles City County. In March 2018, the company moved operations to eastern Henrico near the White Oak Technology Park.

"It has been a long road to get to this point," White said. "We have had increased sales every single year. It has been a constant step up."

Herbs, he said, are important to health and have been useful to humans for centuries or "since humans have been on this earth."

"Herbs make all of our food better and they’re medicinal," White said.