WATCH NOW: The wedding boom has venues and vendors in high demand, forcing couples to get married on weekdays or have smaller celebrations

When Ernestine Davison started planning her wedding in February, she knew she wanted to get married at The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan County and she wanted to do it in June.

The problem was all of the weekends were booked at the venue.

She did what some brides might think is the unthinkable: get married on a weekday.

Davison and Jeffery Glushien tied the knot on June 9 - a Wednesday - at The Mill at Fine Creek just like she wanted.

Getting married during the week was not always Davison's dream, but she said that it turned out to be perfect. The couple had 24 of their closest friends and family members attend the big day, and everyone eligible for the vaccine was fully vaccinated, which was a priority for the bride.

"It was amazing," Davison said about her wedding. "Everyone heard my concerns about COVID."

With venues and vendors in high demand or already booked in the vaccination-era, weekday weddings have become popular in recent months as an alternative solution. It comes as the wedding and event industry has been forced to adapt during the pandemic to accommodate the ever changing restrictions and health conditions.