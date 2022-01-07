WATCH NOW: 'There comes a time to walk away:' After 60-plus years, Massad House Hotel owner sells the building and closes the hotel

John S. Massad took a gamble in late 1959.

He was working at his family’s Massad’s House Restaurant on North Fourth Street in downtown Richmond when the hotel building next door came up for sale.

“I hated the restaurant business,” Massad said.

But family was important to him, he said. When his parents opened the restaurant in 1948, his mother told him that he needed to help his father in running it. “The last thing I wanted to do was to work in a restaurant. But it’s funny how God works to do what your parents tell you and how things turn out.”

When Massad found out he could buy the four-story hotel at 11 N. Fourth St. for $120,000, he nervously jumped at the chance.

“It was like rolling the dice. It was a gamble,” he said.

He put his entire life’s savings at the time — $10,000 — as a down payment to buy the hotel in February 1960. The building’s owner financed the rest.

“Everything was built up around us. I just felt it was natural. I figured, what did I have to lose except $10,000. It doesn’t sound like a lot money now, but at that time it was a lot of money,” he said.