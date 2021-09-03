WATCH NOW: Truck drivers are in high demand; Companies struggle to attract a new generation of drivers

"The demand is still very high," Estes said. "We have had to rely on outside parties to help us move some of the extra freight. We are kind of having to do whatever it takes to move the freight right now."

At Atlantic Bulk Carrier, Best said he would love to get more drivers like Dominique Merritt, a Petersburg resident and a tractor-trailer truck driver for four years now who previously did deliveries for a uniform company for 12 years.

Merritt said she got her CDL from the John Tyler Community College truck-driver training program.

"I really wanted to get out there and drive big trucks," said Merritt, 35, who now does treks like a nearly 11-hour drive to Georgia last week, followed by a required 10-hour break before the return trip.

"You get to see places you probably would never see on your own, for one," she said. "It is a change of scenery, and I don't like to stay still."

"There aren't enough women out here who are doing this," Merritt added. "The men have been running this territory for a really long time, and it is time for more women to come in and show how it is really done."