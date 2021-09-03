WATCH NOW: Truck drivers are in high demand; Companies struggle to attract a new generation of drivers

Charles City County-based trucking company Atlantic Bulk Carrier Corp. delivers products and materials that help keep America's infrastructure and economy functioning.
The 50-year-old company's drivers move a fleet of about 200 tanker trucks around the Southeast, carrying products such as water-treatment chemicals for food factories and municipalities, construction materials, and plastics for manufacturing plants, among other goods.
Truck drivers are the company's essential heartbeat, but drivers are much harder to find these days, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people out of the workforce while also driving up demand for many essential goods such as groceries and construction supplies.
Company vice president J. Ward Best said he could easily add another 20 truck drivers to the company's roster right now, which includes about 60 who are based at the Charles City County location and about 100 others working from locations in six other states.
Best, like other trucking company managers, said commercial drivers have been in high demand for years, but the job market has become especially competitive over the last year.
"I have not seen hiring conditions like this in the 25 years I have been with Atlantic Bulk," Best said.
"We have probably doubled spending on recruiting this year – and seen a smaller return on that spending," he said. "There are more companies looking for drivers and fewer candidates looking for jobs."
"We’re all fishing in the same ocean with more boats on the water and fewer fish in the sea," he said.
Ward said the company also has increased drivers’ pay by about 10% this year to reward and keep the drivers it already has on staff and to attract more drivers.
Other companies echo what Best said.
Alan Jones, president of Abilene Motor Express, a trucking company based in Chesterfield County that is part of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., the largest full truckload carrier in North America, said he could hire about 100 drivers now to add to his 434 drivers. Abilene has a fleet of 478 tractor trucks.
The company's drivers transport products ranging from foods to refrigeration equipment to distribution centers across the country.
"If you were to go around to every company in Richmond and tally up the total, there are about 2,000 truck driver positions [that are open] within 50 to 75 miles of Richmond," Jones said. "It is general knowledge in the industry."
The tight labor market is pushing companies to increase wages and sign-on bonuses for drivers, while also spending more on recruitment. Those increase costs work their way through the supply chain to the end customer for shipped goods.
"The real issue that this is a creating is the cost of goods have increased dramatically," Jones said. "The lack of capacity in transportation has forced freight rates up. Everything gets passed to the consumer."
***
The driver shortage has been compounded by a number of factors, including an aging workforce and new federal requirements for electronic time records that limit how long drivers can be on the road, according to Jones, Best and other professionals within the industry.
"We have got a lot of older drivers that are retiring and leaving the industry," said Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association, a trade group. "We just don't have the pool of younger workers coming into the industry to replace them."
The pandemic accelerated that trend, Bennett said. "Driver schools had to shut down, so you did not have people training" for the required Commercial Drivers License, or CDL, he said.
Another factor, Jones said, is that fewer drivers now are willing to do so-called "over-the-road" driving, which involves long-distance trips that can often take drivers away from home for weeks. That's why Abilene and other companies are shifting more toward offering regional and short-haul jobs in which drivers can be back at home most days.
According to data collected by American Trucking Associations, a national coalition of trade groups, the trucking industry currently needs an additional 60,800 truck drivers nationwide.
By including anticipated driver retirement numbers over the next 10 years combined with the expected growth in demand for trucking, the U.S. trucking industry will need to hire roughly 1.1 million new drivers over the next decade, or an average of nearly 110,000 per year.
The median pay for tractor trailer drivers in the Richmond area is more than $54,000, but drivers can earn a lot more than that, depending on experience and the routes they travel.
***
Some manufacturing companies also are pushing hard to find truck drivers.
Prince George County-based Service Center Metals has 14 drivers in its own fleet, but the company supplements that with contract truckers to ship its products around the country and to Canada.
"I really need to be at 20 or 21 drivers, and I just can’t get there - I can’t get people in the door," said James Larson, shipping manager for Service Center Metals, which makes aluminum extrusion products that are sold to customers in construction and manufacturing.
Larson said the company can ship products more cheaply with its own drivers, at a cost of around 5 cents per pound, but costs have risen substantially over the last year to about 10 cents per pound when it uses outside carriers.
ADUSA Distribution LLC, the distribution company of supermarket retailer Ahold Delhaize USA, has been looking for truck drivers to serve its Prince George distribution facility that ships products to Food Lion grocery stores in the region.
The company held a job fair in late August looking for about 100 warehouse workers and about 30 truck drivers. That job fair was successful at hiring new employees, but as of Sept. 1, the company still was looking for eight drivers, said Darnell Brown, the facility's transportation manager.
"I would say it is an incredibly competitive job market at this point," said Brown, a former owner of an independent trucking business. "I have been in transportation for a while, so the shortage is nothing new to the industry. It has been going on for while. The pandemic has had some impact on it."
Brown said he foresees demand continuing to grow over the next few years. “It is a growing business," he said. "Stores are always opening. There is always a need."
***
Truck driving requires a commercial driver's license or CDL issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, which takes 160 hours of training to earn including 40 hours in the classroom and 120 hours of hands-on training.
Virginia has a number of private businesses that offer training programs, which can cost anywhere from about $3,000 to $8,000, according to industry sources.
Virginia's Community College system also offers CDL courses at campuses statewide. For instance, in the Richmond area, truck driver training is offered through The Community College Workforce Alliance, a workforce training partnership between John Tyler Community College, which will be renamed Brightpoint Community College, and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.
The Community College Workforce Alliance and three other community colleges in Virginia contract with CDS Tractor Trailer Training, a private provider based in Woodford, to operate the classes.
The typical cost of truck driver training programs at community colleges is $4,500, but through the system's "Fast Forward" program, which is designed to offer credentials in various skilled trades and professions, students who complete the CDL program can get two-thirds of that cost covered, while other grants are available to cover the remaining cost.
"The application for Fast Forward is very easy," said Elizabeth Creamer, vice president for workforce development and credential attainment for the workforce alliance. "It is not like you are applying for a scholarship. The General Assembly looked at this as an economic development strategy. Their interest was getting more truck drivers on the road."
On-the-road training was interrupted for about two months in 2020, though online classroom training continued.
"We have companies that hire our students straight out of training with their CDL," said Natalie Meredith, assistant vice president for workforce development for the Community College Workforce Alliance.
Students can enroll in weekday or weekend CDL classes. Before starting road training, they meet daily with instructors to learn driving skills on 48- and 53-foot tractor-trailer trucks in a parking-lot range at John Tyler Community College's Chester campus.
A total of 567 students were enrolled in the Community College Workforce Alliance CDL program in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The number who have subsequently obtained a commercial driver's license is not yet available.
Enrollment in the most recent fiscal year was up from the previous 12-months that ended June 30, 2020, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That fiscal year, a total of 430 students participated in the program, with 370 completing it and 301 earning a CDL.
The fiscal year before that, 449 students participated in the program, with 402 completing the program and 358 earning a CDL.
Statewide, in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2,234 students enrolled in truck driver training programs at community colleges, and so far 1,202 have earned credentials, a number that is expected to increase.
In the previous fiscal year, which was impacted by the pandemic, 1,844 students enrolled in programs and 1,250 earned credentials.
"I think every college will tell you they have the demand and would like to expand" their truck-driver programs, said Randall Stamper, assistant vice chancellor for grants and workforce programs for the community college system.
"The big sticking points are that it is very real-estate intensive. You have to have a driving range, and it has to be dedicated for that purpose. You need to have two driving routes approved that include highway and turning requirements."
The expense of buying and maintaining trucks is also a factor for some colleges in being able to expand training programs as well as availability of instructors, he said.
Among the roughly 20 students training on the range at John Tyler last week was Kia Johnson, a Petersburg resident who is scheduled to complete her training on Friday.
Johnson said she drives her car a lot anyway while helping with her husband's renovation contracting business. "This is a career change for me," said Johnson, 31, who also has worked in restaurants and in a warehouse. "I never drove a truck before until I came here."
Johnson said the cost of her classes was covered by the Fast Forward program and other grants. "I am telling everybody about this program," Johnson said, adding that her cousin is now enrolled, too.
"There is a lot of opportunity" in truck driving, said Johnson, who has already secured a job with a trucking company and plans to do long-distance trucking. "There is a lot of money you can make out there."
***
Some companies offer their own internal CDL training programs.
For instance, Abilene Motor Express, has been approved as a third-party tester for the DMV and is able to provide training to new hires and issue a CDL to them.
"We do all of that in-house, so the individual never even has to set foot in the DMV," said Kimberley Lacy, vice president of safety and compliance at Abilene. "It is very advantageous for us, and it is a streamlined process for the new hire that is going to be a [truck driving] trainee."
"We offer this training program not only at no charge to the trainee, but they are paid while they are training," Lacy said. Pay for truck drivers at Abilene can earn $62,000 a year just out of training, not including bonuses, though some drivers can make as much as $120,000.
Truck mechanics, too, are hard to find.
Abliene has offered sign-on bonuses for mechanics, but even that has not produced as many prospects as needed. "It's a dying breed," said Joe Egan Jr., vice president of maintenance for Abilene. He said the company is working on developing a mechanics apprentice program.
Estes Express Lines, a national trucking company based in Richmond, set up its own internal training program for drivers more than 10 years ago.
The company has hired about 1,550 drivers through the first eight months of this year, pushing its total number of drivers to nearly 10,000 nationwide, said Webb Estes, the company's vice president.
"Right now, I could use another 1,000 drivers across the country," Estes said.
The company's training schools at regional sites across the country, including one in High Point, N.C., that serves the Southeast, can each train hundreds of drivers per year, but enrollment was hampered by the pandemic last year, Estes said.
"The demand is still very high," Estes said. "We have had to rely on outside parties to help us move some of the extra freight. We are kind of having to do whatever it takes to move the freight right now."
At Atlantic Bulk Carrier, Best said he would love to get more drivers like Dominique Merritt, a Petersburg resident and a tractor-trailer truck driver for four years now who previously did deliveries for a uniform company for 12 years.
Merritt said she got her CDL from the John Tyler Community College truck-driver training program.
"I really wanted to get out there and drive big trucks," said Merritt, 35, who now does treks like a nearly 11-hour drive to Georgia last week, followed by a required 10-hour break before the return trip.
"You get to see places you probably would never see on your own, for one," she said. "It is a change of scenery, and I don't like to stay still."
"There aren't enough women out here who are doing this," Merritt added. "The men have been running this territory for a really long time, and it is time for more women to come in and show how it is really done."
(804) 775-8123