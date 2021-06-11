WATCH NOW: Two Henrico dads create a spit-free way to blow out birthday candles

Wafting out flames with a paper plate, making a separate cake just so someone can make a wish and even picking up candles and blowing them out one by one are some of the creative ways people have used to safely blow out birthday candles during the pandemic.

Now, two Henrico County fathers have developed a solution: the Blowzee, a device that allows kids - or even adults - to blow out candles without spewing germs and spit all over the birthday cake.

"Kids are not the cleanest," said co-founder Mark Apelt, who has a 12-year-old son at home. "I love my son, but sometimes he's just gross."

The Blowzee perfectly fits in with all of the usual birthday decorations. Someone could easily mistake it for a Kazoo at first glance, and the two products look similar in design.

The birthday boy or girl needs to purse their lips onto the open end of the bright blue Blowzee device. As he or she blows into the device, it activates a switch connected to a lithium battery-operated fan which blows clean air to extinguish the candles.

The air blown into the Blowzee is directed back towards the user instead of towards the cake. The device can then be cleaned with an alcohol wipe and stored until the next birthday.