WATCH NOW: Union workers at Mondelez plant in Henrico go on strike; 'They are not treating us right'

"Members across this union and across the country are coming together in solidarity with our striking brothers and sisters to take a stand against Nabisco’s shameful and destructive disregard for workers, their families and the communities in which they live,” the union said in a statement.

The proposals to the contract, the union claims, include wanting a new alternative work schedule for employees, no premium pay for working weekends, and paying healthcare costs. It also wants the company to stop moving jobs to Mexico.

Mondelez said the union is wrong in its interpretations of the proposed contract. "What this is is rhetoric. The idea that we are taking away overtime is just not true. We're proposing health care for workers and ... really a number of aspects of the offer that I think would be viewed by the employees as quite good for them."

Under the plan, the union claims that workers would be required to work 12-hour shifts - not the normal eight hours - and they would not be eligible for overtime pay.