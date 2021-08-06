WATCH NOW: Virginia's tax-free shopping this weekend and in-person learning this fall expected to boost back-to-school sales

Gabrielle Spotts drove from Chesapeake to do some back-to-school shopping at the Walmart store on Forest Avenue in Henrico County with the hopes of finding a better selection of school supplies.

She was having trouble finding certain supplies, such as binders and notebooks in the colors her two daughters wanted, at stores near her home.

“I figured, you know, if we go a little bit farther ... there’d be a little bit more supplies,” said Spotts, who was shopping with her 9-year-old daughter Aiyanah. “Kids want what they want.”

Spotts and some other parents shopping at various stores in the Richmond region on Friday said they have noticed an increasing number of stores not having the broad and deep selection of back-to-school inventory they have seen in previous years.

Spotts decided she needed to do her shopping now, not only to find the merchandise her children want but also to take advantage of tax-free shopping this weekend, which ends Sunday night.

“We don’t want them to have the same plain old stuff, so it’s nice to have a lot more variation,” she said.

Back-to-school shopping is big business as families prepare to return to the classroom for in-person instruction in the fall.