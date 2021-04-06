WATCH NOW: Weekly job search rules to be reinstated soon; Online filing for new unemployment claims temporarily suspended

"We don’t have a definite date yet, but we will put something out around the first of May about when it will be effective," Fogg said. "We wanted people to know it is coming. People should start making plans."

This job-search requirement will apply to all recipients, including those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, a program for self-employed people. Recipients will be required to report details of their job search activity each week to the VEC for review, and they will not be eligible for benefits for any week they fail to make the required job search.

As part of weekly filing, claimants must accurately report their status to the VEC for all “able” claimants, which the U.S. Department of Labor defines as a person who is physically and mentally able to perform work; and “available” as ready and willing to accept suitable work. Virginians who do not meet both of these requirements are not eligible for benefits, the agency said.

***

The online filing system for new unemployment claims has been suspended temporarily while the VEC continues to investigate cases of fraud in unemployment benefits.