WATCH NOW: Workers are updating their wardrobes as they prepare to return to the office, giving up loungewear for casual and business attire

About 58% of men and 39% of women plan to wear more comfortable work clothes to the office, according to a survey of 1,000 American consumers ages 18 to 45 conducted in May for Swedish bank Klarna. The survey also found that 19% plan to dress up more than they did before the pandemic, with women more likely than men - and 18-25 year olds slightly more likely than other age groups - to get more dressed up for work when they go back to the office.

Dr. Jane Radcliffe had not been shopping for 15 months until May.

But Radcliffe has been "binging" recently when it comes to shopping. For instance, she has stopped in at Frances Kahn, a women's clothing store in the River Road Shopping Center in Henrico, much more often than her pre-pandemic way of buying a few things once or twice a month.

Gold sandals, fun floral pants, and a retro-looking dress are among the list of clothes Radcliffe has purchased recently that are out of her usual comfort zone.

After more than a year of women not needing to wear suits, blazers and jackets to the office or other professional meetings and events, they are buying new clothes, said Rusty Lester, president of Frances Kahn, which also has stores in Virginia Beach and Roanoke.