WATCH NOW: Workers updating their wardrobes as they prepare to return to the office, giving up loungewear for casual and business attire

For the first time in 16 months, Ralph Russell recently had an in-person business meeting with a client.
To prepare for it, the founder and president of eDiscoveri Energy, an energy consulting company that helps clients reduce utility costs, stopped at a few clothing stores in the Richmond region to update his wardrobe.
"You only have one chance to make a first impression," said Russell, who is in his mid-70s. "And I have a chance to make a few bucks here."
Russell decided to go with a navy blue suit and brown shoes, which he said looks very bold compared to his usual black and pin stripe suits. He said he just wanted a change and to look stylish.
"The only thing that I will be wearing that I didn't need to buy is a new pair of socks," said Russell, who bought his new suit at Franco's Fine Clothiers store on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico County, shoes at Saxon Shoes in Short Pump Town Center and three shirts and two ties at Jos. A. Bank.
The days of working from home and wearing sweatpants and T-shirts are ending for many, and workers are realizing that they need to purchase new clothing to wear at the office and at social events. Apparel retailers, many of whom struggled during the pandemic, now report strong sales due to pent-up consumer demand.
Retail sales across America grew 17% from Jan. 1 to May 8 compared to the same period last year, according to research firm NPD Group. Sales increased 18% compared to the same period in 2019, the firm reported.
"The rumor that retail is dead is over," said Marshal Cohen, NPD's chief industry advisor.
Right now, many American consumers are shopping for apparel specifically, Cohen said.
"People also tell us that they gained weight or lost weight, so they needed a new size," Cohen said. "Forty percent of consumers told us that their sizes have changed during the COVID period - 25% went up; 15% went down."
When consumers buy clothes to wear to work, many are not buying the typical suit or dress. Instead, they are continuing the trend to buy and wear more casual clothing.
"That transition we're seeing that was already pre-pandemic was more casual and more comfortable, more athletic influence. We're just leapfrogged forward three years, so that movement got even more casual faster," Cohen said.
About 85% of respondents of a recent survey commissioned by Kontoor Brands, the parent company of Lee and Wrangler, said they expect their office will have a business-casual dress code.
But the definition of “business casual” appears to be changing, according to the survey. For instance, nearly four in 10 workers surveyed said they plan to wear jeans to the office, an increase of seven percentage points, while only 36% of them plan to wear dress pants or dress skirts, a decrease of seven percentage points compared to pre-pandemic.
About 58% of men and 39% of women plan to wear more comfortable work clothes to the office, according to a survey of 1,000 American consumers ages 18 to 45 conducted in May for Swedish bank Klarna. The survey also found that 19% plan to dress up more than they did before the pandemic, with women more likely than men - and 18-25 year olds slightly more likely than other age groups - to get more dressed up for work when they go back to the office.
***
Dr. Jane Radcliffe had not been shopping for 15 months until May.
But Radcliffe has been "binging" recently when it comes to shopping. For instance, she has stopped in at Frances Kahn, a women's clothing store in the River Road Shopping Center in Henrico, much more often than her pre-pandemic way of buying a few things once or twice a month.
Gold sandals, fun floral pants, and a retro-looking dress are among the list of clothes Radcliffe has purchased recently that are out of her usual comfort zone.
After more than a year of women not needing to wear suits, blazers and jackets to the office or other professional meetings and events, they are buying new clothes, said Rusty Lester, president of Frances Kahn, which also has stores in Virginia Beach and Roanoke.
"We've got quite a few people coming in buying new wardrobes who just can't stand their closets anymore, and some of it's frustration, emotion that has a lot to do with what we do and it always has," Lester said. "They want to get back out again and as things start to open up, we are seeing more of a demand for jackets, for dressed-up clothes, professional looks, suits. People are beginning to feel like normal again. We've got a long ways to go, but we are getting back to some semblance of normalcy."
The company has been selling more colorful pieces and shorts along with the traditional event, business and business-casual attire they usually sell, he said.
Sales have been up at Frances Kahn compared to last year, but like many clothing stores, it is taking some time to fully reach 2019 sales figures.
The store also has seen quite a few new customers, which Lester attributes to the closing of Nordstrom store in Short Pump Town Center last year as well as to an increasing number of consumers wanting to shop more now.
At Roan, a women's clothing store in the Cary Court Park & Shop in Carytown, the buzz word from March 2020 until last month that encapsulated style was "cozy," owner Hank Greenberg said. But now the word for style is "elevated," he said.
"Our demand is brisk, if not fierce," Greenberg said.
Jeans, pops of color, fun, loose-fitting dresses and shorts have become popular staples women are buying up to update their wardrobes and get back to work and life in general, he said.
“All of the flowy dresses that are out right now could not have come at a better time,” said Tunstall Willis, an event planner in Richmond who started Grandeur & Grove Events.
Willis loves to shop but has lived in workout clothes for much of the past year. Now she said she is back to buying colorful tops, dresses and shoes at local boutiques in the Richmond area as her event business picks up again.
Other women's apparel stores have seen similar fashion trends with customers buying fun dresses and brightly colorful garments, said Jasmina Zulic, owner of Mod & Soul, a women's clothing store on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
"We went from loungewear to occasion dresses," Zulic said.
Accessories also are a major part of a woman’s wardrobe. At Sassy Jones, a Richmond-based online seller of handmade jewelry and fashion accessories, sales excelled in the past year.
"In my experience people actually never stopped buying jewelry and accessories... especially in the era of video calls and Zoom," owner Charis Jones wrote in an email. "Ladies have always wanted to look their best and they tend to dig deeper especially in times of recession, depression or pandemic as a means to feel beautiful. If anything, I think that they will simply now buy more of it because there are more in-person events to attend and more opportunities to be seen."
***
Ledbury, an online retailer of high-end men’s shirts, sport coats, accessories and other clothing that also has a storefront of West Broad Street in downtown Richmond, has seen two areas of growth: casual clothing and made-to-measure clothing.
"I think what we are seeing is there's a massive backlog of events and special occasions," said Paul Trible III, co-founder and CEO of Ledbury.
Stephen Terrell, who works in finance in the Richmond area and travels to meet his clients, is planning to stick to wearing suits for work.
“I’m out on the road visiting clients and prospects for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Terrell, who recently bought some clothes from Ledbury. "I would say I am actually wearing more business professional clothing than I have. I haven’t worn business professional clothing since the pandemic.”
Terrell, whose wife is expecting their first child at the end of next month, also bought some more casual clothing from Ledbury to wear for a photoshoot with his wife.
While there has been demand for new clothing to wear at weddings and more formal events, a lot of suits being purchased now are specifically for that first day back in the office, said Kevin Reardon, co-owner of Franco's Fine Clothier, the men's clothing store with locations in Short Pump Town Center and Lakeside Avenue.
"A lot of people are getting excited to go to work like a kid on the first day of school," Reardon said.
In the last six to eight weeks, Franco's Fine Clothier has seen a dramatic increase in people buying suits, sport coats and tuxedos to wear to the office and for special occasions, Reardon said.
Sales of those items at Franco's is up 500% in the last couple of weeks compared with the same time in 2020, Reardon said. But compared to June 2019, sales are tracking to be at least equal if not surpass those numbers, he said.
Like Franco's, 707 Fine Clothing shop at 310 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond has seen an uptick in business recently.
Since the last week of May, 707 Fine Clothing has been busy with customers buying clothes for work and weddings, said David Hahn, one of the store's managers.
Hahn said he believes people are excited to wear suits for work again.
"That foundation and structure [of a suit] really is about self respect and self confidence," Hahn said. "That was a big thing that started to resonate with a lot of people."
***
Casual clothing has become a prime focus for many apparel retailers like Ledbury and that trend may not change anytime soon.
"I feel like everybody got comfortable in their sweatpants and sweatshirts over the last 12 months," Trible said. "We're finding a lot of success with things like pants that have a lot of stretch in them, shirts that are more performance-oriented."
Performance-oriented shirts are designed to keep the wearer cooler because those items have sweat wicking technology. They are also made with polyester which is a more forgiving fabric.
"It doesn't feel so constricting to the body," Trible said. "Although sweatpants are hopefully behind us, people still want to be comfortable, even in more sort-of dressy apparel."
Before COVID-19, performance wear shirts were about 10% of Ledbury's business. Now, the shirts make up 20%, Trible said.
Linen dresses, linen pants, jersey dresses and stretch blazers were bought more than any other clothing items in May, according to Klarna's shopping index.
***
Consumers want shoes that look a little more formal compared to the slippers they have worn the past year.
Sandals, athletic shoes, fashion sneakers and shoes to wear out for dinner with friends or at more formal events have been popular this summer, said Gary Weiner, president and CEO of Saxon Shoes, which has a location in Short Pump Town Center and in Fredericksburg.
Birkenstocks are the most popular shoe his stores sell, but other shoes with a slightly elevated look like fashion sneakers and sandals also have been in demand.
Saxon Shoes has taken chances with more bold and colorful shoes, which has paid off for the company, Weiner said.
"The number of events going on is multiplying," Weiner said. "Since early to mid-March, we have seen a steady increase in traffic."
With warmer weather and strong downward COVID-19 trends in the state, Weiner said sales are improving compared to last year. "Things are not terrible, but we still have some ground to make up."
(804) 649-6885