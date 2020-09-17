'We just didn’t have the reserves to weather' the pandemic: Richmond-based Need Supply shuts down after becoming a global retailer

Christopher Bossola vividly remembers digging through bins of used clothing at Goodwill stores in early 1996 looking for Levi jeans to sell at a new retail concept in Carytown.
He and a business partner had opened the Blues Recycled Clothing shop to sell used vintage Levi jeans. It was a trend taking hold elsewhere in the world and the young entrepreneurs wanted to capitalize on it in Richmond.
Fast forward to last fall and Bossola wandered around the Paris Fashion Week attending runway shows and talking to international designers to supply his Richmond-based Need Supply Co. store and online operation as well as the Seattle-based Totokaelo retail company his company also owns.
Bossola had transformed his business of selling used jeans into a global luxury fashion retailer, generating more than $50 million in annual sales last year. He no longer sold vintage jeans, but sold high-end designer apparel to customers from across the globe including those in China, South Korea, Singapore, Canada, England and France as well as from the U.S.
But his NSTO Corp. - the Richmond-based holding company formed in 2019 for Need Supply Co. and Totokaelo retail and online operations - is in the final stages of winding down its business.
The stores in Carytown, Seattle and New York had closed when the coronaviruis pandemic began in March - although the Need Supply store in Carytown reopened for one day in late May, was broken into and vandalized that same night and never reopened. The company was slated to open a Need Supply store in Brooklyn, N.Y., this year - its first outside of Richmond - but that never happened.
The websites for Need Supply and Totokaelo were shut down on Sept. 16 after more than three months of holding sales as the company sold the remaining trendy men’s and women’s apparel merchandise and accessories. Employees at the company's 60,000-square-foot online fulfillment center in eastern Henrico County will spend the next week or so shipping out those final orders to customers.
Bossola, 49, the company's chief executive officer who now owns a minority interest in the company, and the couple of remaining employees are in the process of clearing out the corporate headquarters in the HandCraft cleaners building on West Moore Street in Scott’s Addition.
At that point, NSTO, Need Supply and Totokaelo will exist only on paper - and memories.
"I am the CEO and I am responsible ultimately for the decision to shut down the business and also for the impact that it has had on all of our teams," Bossola said. "I feel badly that they all have been impacted by this."
***
After 24 1/2 years, Bossola and the various iterations of his businesses have survived recessions and changes in fashion trends, but couldn't persevere the pandemic.
The company just didn't have the working capital to stay in business and to continue enduring more financial losses, Bossola said.
"We were overextended. And when COVID hit, we just didn’t have the reserves to get us through six months to a year of just severely diminished sales," Bossola said.
"We had ambitious growth plans and to support those plans, we built out fairly significant infrastructure to support those brands," he said, noting that the company operated offices in New York City for its creative, merchandising, planning and product development teams while information technology, finance, human resources, customer services and web development departments were based in Richmond.
"It all made sense for the level of sales that we had and that we were expecting," he said. "But we just weren’t planning on a hit like we got with COVID."
Sales fell about 50 percent in March, April and May compared with the same period a year ago, he said.
Meanwhile, the company hadn't posted a profit in the last three or four years as it chased sales. "We had good years, but overall we were not very profitable because we always focused on growth over profitability," he said.
To help fuel its growth in in 2017 and 2018, Need Supply raised nearly $7 million in investment capital, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That's on top of the capital raise of $3.3 million conducted in August 2015, regulatory filings show.
His company also got much bigger and took on more operational issues.
Need Supply merged last year with Seattle-based Totokaelo, creating NSTO Corp. as a holding company. The merger combined Need Supply’s flagship store in Carytown with Totokaelo (pronounced toe-toe-kai-oh) stores in Seattle and New York's Soho district.
“We intend to be the largest and most influential fashion platform in the U.S.,” Bossola said in a statement in April 2019 when the merger was announced.
The merger gave Totokaelo’s operations access to Need Supply’s robust e-commerce business.
Since 2016, Need Supply had provided operational support to Totokaelo. That happened because Totokaelo, which was founded in 2008, was acquired by Herschel Capital Corp., the Canadian-based company selling hipster retro backpacks and accessories.
Herschel Capital, now called Cormack Capital Corp., also held a large ownership stake in Need Supply. It is now the majority shareholder in NSTO.
Officials with Cormack Capital could not be reached for comment.
***
Bossola has pivoted his business many times over the years.
For instance, Blues Recycled Clothing changed its name and focus three years after it was founded.
Need Supply initially sold trendy men’s and women’s clothing from high-end design houses that appealed to the store’s target customers — the 25- to 35-year-olds who are mostly urban dwellers wanting a fashion adventure.
The company had cultivated an international customer base attracted to its curated mix of expensive designer fashions alongside more affordable brands. It sold merchandise from Nike and Stussy to luxury European brands including Balenciaga and Jil Sander.
The company made another transformation three years ago by adding a selection of home goods and accessories such as glassware, travel books, candles, textiles, pottery, beauty products and more under a new collection called Life.
Its flagship store flagship store at 3100 W. Cary St. in Carytown - this was the company's fourth location since its founding in 1996 - completely underwent a major renovation in 2016 to have a more sleeker look and expanded retail floor space.
Need Supply had even gone international by having two stores in Japan operated through a licensing agreement with a Japanese partner. Those stores opened in 2015 but closed about two years ago, Bossola said, when the Japanese partner's parent company had some financial struggles.
The company was looking to expand by opening more bricks-and-mortar stores, which Bossola said had performed well in the last couple of years.
Sales from NSTO's three retail stores account for about 25% of its total sales, with the rest coming from online purchases. Totokaelo's retail sales skewed higher - about 40% - because its two stores were bigger.
It was slated to open its first Need Supply store outside of Richmond - in the hip Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg known for its trendy boutiques, cafes and restaurants. (Need Supply experimented with a second location in 1999 by opening a shop in Athens, Ga., but closed it two years later. It also operated a temporary store in Charlottesville during last year's holiday season.)
Need Supply had a signed lease for the store in Brooklyn and had targeted a spring opening, which got pushed back because of COVID-19 and then got scrubbed completely.
There was even talk with a developer to build a Need Supply Hotel along the Hudson River in 2022. "That was something I was really excited about," Bossola said.
For the Totokaelo brand, the company was looking at opening showroom concept stores - "something less permanent" - in major cities such as Chicago.
***
Another major pivot was planned for this year.
The change this time was twofold - to focus on profitability rather than sales growth and to expand the company's private label apparel offerings, which in turn also would help profitability.
"We decided to step away from chasing growth, even if that meant reducing our top line temporarily by not spending as much money on customer acquisition and digital marketing and that sort of thing," Bossola said.
Online customer acquisition costs were unsustainable, he said. "It was very expensive and you are competing among people in the space who have a ton of capital to spend toward growth because they don’t have to be profitable. There are fewer and fewer of those but that was the case." he said.
The second big piece of the strategy shift was to intensify its quest for private label apparel brands, with a plan to move from about 10% to 50% within a year or two. "We would be a retailer that half of the product would be our own brand and half would be fewer brands that we carried previously but the best of those," Bossola said.
The company had been gradually expanding its own line of men’s and women’s clothing called NEED.
"We really saw that as the model going forward to really differentiate us, it would increase our margins and help us acquire customers organically," he said.
That was the plan coming into 2020 with the design team was about to ramp it up when the pandemic hit.
The company reduced overhead and had an initial round of layoffs and other ways to cut costs.
"We tried to accelerate the shift in the strategy to more private brands and organic customer acquisition growth. But COVID lasted much longer than we expected and we just didn’t have the [cash] reserves to weather it."
Bossola said he and the board looked at ways where the company might be able to survive post-pandemic.
"We worked and worked on that for a couple of months - in April and May - and there just wasn’t a model that we could put together that worked," Bossola said.
The fashion market is expected to shrink by up to 39 percent globally in 2020, according to the Business of Fashion trade publication and McKinsey’s State of Fashion Coronavirus Update.
The retail and restaurant industries have been hard hit during the pandemic. More than two dozen national retailers have filed for Chapter 11 since the pandemic began, compared with a total of 23 retailers that filed for Chapter 11 last year.
Among those retailers that have filed this year are Lord & Taylor; J. Crew; J.C. Penney; Neiman Marcus; Men’s Wearhouse; Jos. A. Bank; Stage Stores; Stein Mart Inc.; and Ascena Retail Group, which owns Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor. Some chains, notably Stein Mart and Stage Stores, which owns the Peebles and Gordmans department store chains, decided just to down all of their stores rather than try to reorganize.
Locally, Saxon Shoes filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last month, blaming the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the filing.
***
Sometime in May, the NTSO board along with Bossola made the decision to shut down the entire business.
It did not file for bankruptcy protection or liquidation.
Instead, the company decided to wind up or dissolve the business. "The official and correct English word is wind up and not wind down. And I’m an optimist so I told my team we had to use the term wind up," Bossola said.
Part of the process was reopening the flagship store in Carytown, which it did on Saturday May 30. But the store and two other merchants in Carytown were broken into late that night or early the next morning as other parts of Richmond saw the first night of major protests over the police brutality and the killing of George Floyd
The store never reopened.
"We were probably unsure at the time as to how long we would keep that store open because it was our first store and our flagship store," Bossola said. "We were planning on keeping that store open to help liquidate the inventory. But we decided that the team had been through so much to get it ready to reopen with COVID [so that after the store was vandalized] and the windows were broken out that we decided not open it back up to the public."
The Totokaelo stores in Seattle and New York City had shut down in March. The company was about to reopen the Seattle store in May but demonstrators took over what was called the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, zone where the shop was located. "We closed the store permanently and pulled everything out of there."
NSTO decided not to bankruptcy after conversations with lawyers about what is the best and most efficient approach of winding up the business.
"Chapter 11 is an opportunity to restructure and come out the other side and we didn’t think that was an option for us," Bossola said. "Chapter 7 is handing the keys over to a trustee and walking away we didn’t think was the right thing to do."
The company is handling the process internally, working with landlords to get out of leases and paying its vendors.
"We are doing the best we can." he said. "After 24 years, I owe it to the brand to focus on winding up this business properly. We are trying to take more of a nostalgic approach to [the online sales] and not put up big bright yellow going-out-of-business signs."
At the end when the website was shut down last week, Bossola said the company had very little merchandise left. "I am actually shocked at how much we were able to sell online."
***
Need Supply cultivated a local and international customer base.
Harry R. Thalhimer, the president of Thalhimer Headwear Co. and a former vice president at the venerable 150-year-old Thalhimer Bros. Inc. department store chain that closed in 1992, knew about Blues Recycled Clothing and Need Supply. He and his wife, Marcia, occasionally shopped there.
But about a decade ago while attending a major fashion trade show in Las Vegas, Need Supply became more than just a blip on his radar - more than just being a local Carytown shop.
"While I was walking through the trade show, several people [from well known fashion houses] stopped and asked me if I knew Need Supply. They told me how they [Need Supply] are incredible merchants and that they are really savvy in what they are selling," Thalhimer said. "I was really impressed. And it wasn't just one person, it was consistent message. When I walked through the trade show, they wanted Need Supply to carry their stuff. That is a great sense of accomplishment."
He returned to Richmond and reached out to Bossola. "I was impressed with him. He was a determined guy."
Thalhimer became a mentor to Bossola.
"He created a lifestyle brand of clothing and giftware and published a fashion quarterly. He was a very forward looking retail.
Shutting down the business was a difficult yet necessary step, Thalhimer said.
"It is very sad that they are gone," he said.
Halle Miller agrees.
Her parents shopped at Need Supply and she started shopping there when she could fit into the clothes.
Miller was an intern at the company during her senior year at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond. She graduated from high school in 2017 and got a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in May.
She said Need Supply was a trend setter. "Even when I moved to New York, I would come back to shop at Need Supply when I visited my family. I would shop there more than places in New York City."
Daniel Opstelten, a 2018 graduate of Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School who is a student at the University of Richmond, had shopped at Need Supply for the last several years.
"I thought it was a pretty amazing place. It was very unique to Richmond."
