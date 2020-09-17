'We just didn’t have the reserves to weather' the pandemic: Richmond-based Need Supply shuts down after becoming a global retailer

Locally, Saxon Shoes filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last month, blaming the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the filing.

***

Sometime in May, the NTSO board along with Bossola made the decision to shut down the entire business.

It did not file for bankruptcy protection or liquidation.

Instead, the company decided to wind up or dissolve the business. "The official and correct English word is wind up and not wind down. And I’m an optimist so I told my team we had to use the term wind up," Bossola said.

Part of the process was reopening the flagship store in Carytown, which it did on Saturday May 30. But the store and two other merchants in Carytown were broken into late that night or early the next morning as other parts of Richmond saw the first night of major protests over the police brutality and the killing of George Floyd

The store never reopened.