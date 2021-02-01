Wells Fargo to lay off 320 workers at its brokerage operations unit in Henrico by shifting the jobs out of the state

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wells Fargo decided to exit a business unit that impacted the wealth and investment management group's brokerage operations division, the letter said.

"We plan to verbally notify impacted employees who currently support the identified functions on January 21, 2021. We will give written notices starting in the second quarter with expected notification to be completed in the third quarter of 2021," according to the letter.

"Each employee will be given a 60 day notice period," the letter said. "The specific job titles, notice dates and the number of displaced employees will be provided once official notices are issued."

Employees who do not secure positions within the company will be given severance pay, the letter said.

Wells Fargo employs about 2,000 people at its offices in the Innsbrook Corporate Center. That office includes many employees who work for other parts of the company and are not impacted by the layoff notice.

Wells Fargo brokerage business here has its roots to the former Wheat First Securities. The firm was bought by First Union Corp. in 1998 and became Wachovia Securities when First Union and Wachovia merged in 2001.