Westhampton Commons mixed-use project in Richmond's West End lands large office tenant

Westhampton Commons, the $73 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Westhampton School property at Libbie and Patterson avenues in Richmond's West End, has landed its largest single office tenant.
Financial brokerage Raymond James & Associates will lease 22,700 square feet in one of the project's buildings that is under construction. The firm will consolidate its offices in Riverfront Plaza in downtown Richmond and on Westerre Parkway in Henrico County into the Westhampton Commons space in the fall 2021.
Raymond James will take space on the first two floors of a new five-story building that is under construction on Patterson Avenue across the street from a Pleasants Hardware store.
The new building - which will house two floors of office and commercial space and three floors of apartments - is just west of the existing Westhampton School building, which was built in 1917. The new building is where the school's other building, which dated to 1930, was razed after it was determined renovating it would be too expensive. The two former school buildings had been vacant since 2009, when Richmond Community High School moved out after nearly 20 years at the site.
Raymond James has leased space on the ninth floor in the East Tower of the twin Riverfront Plaza buildings since 1991 and at an office at 3951 Westerre Parkway since 2012. Those two offices combined have about 55 employees.
Being on the first and second floors of the new building at Westhampton Commons is a plus, said Clifford Foster, the manager of Raymond James' seven offices in Virginia, including three in the Richmond area.
"From an accessibility standpoint, the client will appreciate not having to navigate a tall building downtown," Foster said.
The firm will keep its small office in the Westhampton on Grove mixed-use development on Grove Avenue near Libbie Avenue. "The success of that office spurred us to look in the near West End," he said.
Raymond James has been looking since May 2019 for new space. It considered possible office space in downtown Richmond, in the Manchester area and in Richmond's West End.
Raymond James was represented in the lease transaction by Scott Harrison with commercial real estate brokerage JLL as well as by Todd Brandon with Cushman & Wakefield in Tampa.
Westhampton Commons' new building on Patterson Avenue has a total of 39,000 square feet of space for office, retail or restaurant uses. After the Raymond James deal, about 9,300 square feet is now available for office use.
About 7,000 square feet has been designated for a possible restaurant and retail tenants on the first floor.
Thalhimer Realty Partners, the project's developer, is looking to lease about 4,000 square feet for a restaurant. No leases have been signed for retail or restaurant tenants, but the developer is in active discussions with several users that would be unique and new to the neighborhood, said Jason Guillot, a principal with Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
The planned restaurant would have a 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio on the side of the building. The patio, which was enlarged as a result of the pandemic, would be part of a plaza area in front of the Westhampton School building.
Sixty-six apartments are planned for the third, fourth and fifth floors of the new building, which should be ready next summer.
Behind that structure is a 371-vehicle, 5-story parking deck, which is completed. The project also has 73 surface parking spaces.
A 62-unit apartment building is under construction that will wrap two sides of the parking deck by fronting Park Avenue to the north. That apartment building should be completed next November.
The former Westhampton School building is being renovated and has 25,000 square feet of office space. All but 2,500 square feet has been leased.
The renovations to that building should be completed by the end of the year.
Other tenants in the former school building include: Spider Management Co. LLC, which provides investment management services to the University of Richmond and affiliated foundations, is leasing 9,100 square feet on the third floor. WSB Consulting is leasing 8,200 square feet on the second floor. Stoever & Palmore Investment Group is taking 2,100 square feet on the first floor.
Bon Secours Richmond Health System also plans to build a 55,000-square-foot medical office building just north of the former Westhampton School.
Bon Secours is working with Thalhimer Realty Partners on the mixed-use development after the health system received pitches from 11 developers that responded to a call for proposals issued in 2017.
Bon Secours gained control of the school property in 2012 through an economic development deal with the Richmond Economic Development Authority. The deal brought Washington’s NFL franchise to Richmond for its annual training camp.
Bon Secours agreed to lease the Westhampton property from the EDA for 60 years initially to house a nursing school after renovating the two school buildings. But the health system eventually scrapped those plans, calling them too costly.
(804) 649-6379