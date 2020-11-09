Westhampton Commons mixed-use project in Richmond's West End lands large office tenant

Being on the first and second floors of the new building at Westhampton Commons is a plus, said Clifford Foster, the manager of Raymond James' seven offices in Virginia, including three in the Richmond area.

"From an accessibility standpoint, the client will appreciate not having to navigate a tall building downtown," Foster said.

The firm will keep its small office in the Westhampton on Grove mixed-use development on Grove Avenue near Libbie Avenue. "The success of that office spurred us to look in the near West End," he said.

Raymond James has been looking since May 2019 for new space. It considered possible office space in downtown Richmond, in the Manchester area and in Richmond's West End.

Raymond James was represented in the lease transaction by Scott Harrison with commercial real estate brokerage JLL as well as by Todd Brandon with Cushman & Wakefield in Tampa.

Westhampton Commons' new building on Patterson Avenue has a total of 39,000 square feet of space for office, retail or restaurant uses. After the Raymond James deal, about 9,300 square feet is now available for office use.

About 7,000 square feet has been designated for a possible restaurant and retail tenants on the first floor.